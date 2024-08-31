THROWBACK: When TWICE's Nayeon turned luxurious beach towel into uber cute outfit for her POP! music video

Back in 2022, TWICE's Nayeon made history as the first member of the group to debut as a soloist, launching her mini-album IM NAYEON with the effervescent title track POP! The song instantly became a fan favorite across the globe with its addictive melody and energetic vibe, becoming a staple of K-pop playlists and playlists for many fans. The music video for POP! was equally dazzling, bringing back the classic K-pop “pop" aesthetic with its vibrant themes and playful spirit.

One of the most striking elements of the POP! music video was the sheer number of stunning outfits Nayeon adorned throughout. Each look, meticulously styled with a mix of bold colors, luxury brands, and creative cuts, added to the video's high-energy, playful feel. However, among the many outfits that Nayeon wore, one particular ensemble caught the eye of fans for its unexpected twist; a pink romper-style outfit that was truly one-of-a-kind.

At first glance, the outfit appeared to be a chic, high-fashion piece, blending two shades of pink with the iconic monogram of a luxurious brand. Fans were quick to identify the accessories Nayeon wore, but the main outfit remained a mystery, unavailable anywhere online. The reason? It wasn't an off-the-rack design. Instead, it was custom-made for Nayeon from none other than a beach towel escale from a high-end luxury brand which retailed for a whopping 975 USD!

The creative transformation of a beach towel into a stylish bodysuit left fans both amazed and amused. Many took to social media to express their admiration for Nayeon's visuals in the unique piece and the ingenuity of her stylists, who managed to turn a simple towel into a high-fashion statement. The outfit not only showed Nayeon's playful personality but also her ability to make anything look like it belonged on a runway.

Watch the music video for Naeyon’s POP! here;

This wasn't the first time TWICE members had surprised fans with their unconventional outfit choices. In the Alcohol-Free music video, the group's stylists similarly drew attention for creating eye-catching looks from scarves, including an ensemble worn by Nayeon.

While it might have seemed like an unusual choice, Nayeon made it look effortlessly elegant, inspiring fans and perhaps even the next big thing in K-pop couture!

