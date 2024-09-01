When BTS’ Dynamite topped Billboard Hot 100 on Jungkook's birthday in 2020, marking a memorable feat for boy band

BTS is highly regarded as a Hallyu megastar who paved the way for the new generation’s K-pop groups. 4 years ago today, their first all-English song Dynamite debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, marking a special milestone for the septet. In particular, BTS became the first global group to achieve the feat on the prestigious music chart.

Back in 2020, BTS’ Dynamite debuted at no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first global band to achieve the feat. In particular, it was a special moment since the song topped the chart on September 1, which is the group’s maknae Jungkook’s birthday. After all these years of working hard, this came as the best birthday gift for the Seven singer.

On the other hand, with Dynamite, the septet scored their first no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the beginning of their global stardom. As BTS’ historic achievement completes 4 years today, ARMYs can’t help but celebrate, praising the group for getting everything right in their incredible journey.

Released on August 21, 2020, Dynamite marks the beginning of a new era for BTS. Although the group’s previous track had some English lyrics, this particular chartbuster is their first song to be fully recorded in English. Needless to say, with its wild success across the globe, Dynamite helped the hitmaker K-pop band further solidify their position in the international music scene.

It is an upbeat disco track with meaningful lyrics that instantly uplift the listener’s mood, as BTS songs always do. The all-English hit focuses on appreciating the little things that make one’s life most valuable.

It was revealed that the septet was going through a difficult time so they created Dynamite to cheer up themselves and at the same time spread that positive energy among their fans. While talking about this song, leader RM once shared that it was created with love, purity, and hope - three things that make BTS’ songs most special.

On the work front, BTS hasn’t had a release since their 2022 album Proof. By 2023, all seven members had enlisted for their mandatory military service. The eldest Jin was discharged on June 12, 2024. Next in line to return home is J-Hope.

