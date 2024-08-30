LE SSERAFIM goes CRAZY in funky and energetic comeback music video from fourth mini album

On August 30th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), LE SSERAFIM made their much-awaited return with their fourth mini album, CRAZY, featuring the title track of the same name. The bold and energetic music video hints that the album is an invitation for everyone to let loose and embrace their wild side.

The music video sounds like a DJ track, with a heart-pounding beat, and LE SSERAFIM and EDM are a match made in heaven. CRAZY offers a mix of genres, blending EDM-based house, techno, rock, and hip-hop. LE SSERAFIM has consistently evolved musically, from their debut album FEARLESS to their bold third mini-album EASY. Their latest foray into EDM has made CRAZY a must listen. Check out the track below!

CRAZY is LE SSERAFIM’s first release in six months, following their third EP, Easy, from February. The new album features five tracks: the title track, Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier. LE SSERAFIM has clearly focused on elevating their game with this album, showcasing impressive dance performances and vocal skills that highlight both their quality and quirky style.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam left on July 20, 2022, following the termination of her exclusive contract.