Lee Byung Hun thanks friends from ‘3rd grade, class 7’ for food truck support on sets of No Other Choice

Lee Byung Hun, the popular South Korean actor, is currently filming for a new film titled No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan Wook. On the sets of the film, the actor received food truck support from his childhood friends, and he expressed gratitude on his personal social media account.

On January 15, 2024, Lee Byung Hun took to Instagram and shared several pictures on his page of a coffee truck from the sets of his upcoming film No Other Choice. It was sent from his childhood friends from Jungdong High School. He captioned the post as, “Thank you, 3rd grade, class 7,” and added the “No Teachers” hashtag, adding a humorous twist.

One banner on the truck featured a photo of Lee and read, “An irresistible love for Byung Hun, delivered with warm coffee from Jungdong High School, Class of ’81, friends of actor Lee Byung Hun.” Another banner showcased a group photo of the alumni reunion with the message, “Wishing the successful filming and box office hit of No Other Choice.”

The plot of No Other Choice revolves around an office worker who is abruptly fired and embarks on a desperate journey to secure a new job to protect his family and keep their home. Apart from Son Ye Jin, this suspenseful thriller features a star-studded cast, including Lee Byung Hun, Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, and Yoo Yeon Seok. It is much anticipated by fans and is expected to be another gem from Park Chan Wook, based on the novel The Ax by Donald Westlake.

Advertisement

Lee Byung Hun also recently gained much fame for his role as the frontman in Squid Game season 2. Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the cast also includes Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Gong Yoo, and more. The new season was also nominated for the Golden Globes 2025.

ALSO READ: Nocturnal stills: Ha Jung Woo gets into intense showdown with Kim Nam Gil over his brother’s mysterious death in upcoming film