Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan celebrate 1 million moviegoers for their action film Escape in less than 10 days

Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan's action thriller Escape has stormed the Korean box office, swiftly reaching over 1 million moviegoers in less than 10 days. The film has secured the top spot since its release on July 8.

Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan’s Escape tops Korean box office

On July 12, the Korean Film Council revealed that Escape, starring Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, has swiftly captured the hearts of audiences, crossing the impressive milestone of 1 million moviegoers in less than 10 days.

This action thriller has surged in popularity, securing a solid position as the top film in South Korea since its release on July 3. The film's success can be attributed to strong word-of-mouth recommendations, drawing viewers with its gripping storyline and dynamic performances by Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan.

Directed by seasoned filmmaker Ryoo Seung Wan, Escape continues to dominate the Korean box office, showcasing its ability to captivate audiences with its intense action sequences and compelling narrative.

Watch the trailer for Escape here;

More details about Escape

Escape, a 2024 South Korean action thriller directed by Lee Jong Pil, delivers a tense narrative centered on Sergeant Lim Gyu Nam (Lee Je Hoon), a North Korean soldier determined to defect to South Korea for a chance at freedom beyond the barbed wire.

Advertisement

His plans are thwarted when fellow soldier Kim Dong Hyuk (Hong Xa Bin) attempts a premature escape, leading to Gyu Nam's arrest as a deserter. Major Lee Hyeon Sang (Koo Kyo Hwan), initially praising Gyu Nam for his efforts, turns into his relentless pursuer when the sergeant makes a daring bid for freedom.

Released on July 3, 2024, Escape captivates audiences with its gripping portrayal of Gyu Nam's perilous journey across the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Lee Je Hoon's performance as Gyu Nam's determination amidst adversity is matched by Koo Kyo Hwan's intense performance as the conflicted Major Hyeon Sang, torn between duty and personal history.

The film explores themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and the desire for autonomy in a tightly woven plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. As Escape continues to enthrall viewers, it reflects on the human spirit's resilience against formidable odds.

ALSO READ: Escape teaser poster OUT: Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan have neck-to-neck fight in upcoming movie; PICS