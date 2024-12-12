Lee Jun Hyuk, Han Ji Min’s charming connection glows in first poster for Love Scout; SEE stills ahead of premiere

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show's first poster has been released, along with several stills. The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually start to develop feelings for each other.

The official poster for Love Scout, featuring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min, was released on December 11, 2024. The poster captures them during their morning commute, effortlessly exuding romantic chemistry. Ji Yoon and Eun Ho walk briskly side by side, naturally falling into step as they engage in what seems to be a casual discussion about work.

Moreover, the near-touching distance between them, paired with their gentle smiles, creates a subtle yet palpable sense of anticipation. Eun Ho's thoughtful gesture of carrying a perfectly brewed coffee tailored to Ji Yoon's preferences highlights his care and attention to detail. A few stills of the couple have also been released, where they are showcasing their endearing relationship.

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

