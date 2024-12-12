Study Group first poster OUT: Hwang Minhyun plays both ambitious student and fierce fighter in upcoming K-drama

Study Group is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hwang Minhyun in the leading role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, the first poster and teaser for the show have been released, featuring the main character. The plot of the series follows the life of a student who strives to excel academically while being exceptionally skilled at fighting.

On December 12, 2024, the production team of Study Group released the first official poster featuring Hwang Minhyun. The latest poster introduces Yoon Ga Min in the unruly setting of Yusung Technical High School. Amidst flying test papers, overturned chairs, ripped notebooks, and shattered pencils, he stands resolute, his attention firmly fixed on the blackboard. The tagline, “Want to study with me?” hints at the challenges ahead for this fighting prodigy as he sets out to create his study group.

Moreover, the first teaser features Yoon Ga Min adjusting his glasses before delivering a powerful airborne punch. The narration, “Found it—the gaze willing to study,” heightens anticipation for how he will form a study group in such a chaotic and unruly school.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school action-comedy centered on Yoon Ga Min, a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams.

Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Yoon Ga Min, the determined leader of the study group. Despite his clean-cut appearance and glasses giving him the look of a model student, he ranks near the bottom academically and stands out only for his fighting prowess. Still, Yoon Ga Min remains committed to his goal of going to college, diligently sitting at his desk with unwavering focus.

However, when his study group friends face bullying, his hidden martial arts skills and raw strength emerge as he fiercely protects them, fighting to preserve both his studies and his dream.

