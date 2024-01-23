Lee Mi Joo, Kim Jong Kook and Yoo Se Yoon's Couple Palace: Know more about 100 people couple dating show

Couple Palace is a much-awaited survival dating show which will be hosted by Lee Mi Joo, Kim Jong Kook and Yoo Se Yoon. There would be 100 contestants taking part in the show and who would try to match with their ideal types. Anticipation for the series runs high as many people have been selected to take part in this thrilling show. Here are all the details.

Couple Palace release date

Couple Palace is scheduled to premiere on January 30. There would be a total of 10 episodes and new episodes will be released every Tuesday. The show will be airing on Mnet.

100 contestants to take part in Couple Palace

On January 23, the network unveiled the profiles of all the contestants. Their profiles mentioned their MBTI personality types and their blood type. In South Korea, they believe that blood group gives an insight into the person's character.

Hosts Lee Mi Joo, Kim Jong Kook, Yoo Se Yoon

Lee Mi Joo is an idol and entertainer who is a member of the girl group Lovelyz. The group made their debut in 2014 with eight members including Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein. Their first album Girls' Invasion was released in November 2014. They are known for hits like Ah-Choo, Twinkle and more. Lovelyz also participated in the show Queendom in 2019 and finished at the 2nd place. In November 2021 as their contract with Woolim Entertainment expired, the members signed with different agencies.

Mi Joo made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her appearances in shows like Sixth Sense, Hangout with Yoo and more.

Kim Jong Kook is a singer and entertainer who was a member of the duo Turbo and went solo in 2001 with the album Renaissance. He made his debut in 1995 as a part of the duo group which sold millions of albums. Not only is he a well-known singer, he is also famous for being a cast of the popular series Running Man which is a global hit. He has also worked on other variety shows like X-man and Family Outing.

Yoo Se Yoon is a popular comedian and host. He is well-known for being a part of SNL Korea, Radio Star, I Can See Your Voice, Love after Divorce and many more. He was selected as a comedian by KBS in 2004 as a part of their annual recruitment. He debuted in 2005 in the comedy sketch Navigation along with Yoo Sang Moo and Jang Dong Min. He also kicked off his music career as he joined the hip-hop guo UV along with Muzie.

Fans anticipate the release of Couple Palace as the lineup of the MCs raises the expectations.

About Couple Palace

Couple Palace is a survival dating show in which 100 contestants will take part. 50 eligible males and 50 eligible females have been selected to take part in this reality show. It will showcase the marriage market of South Korea as the participants will try to find their ideal match.

The profiles released show a diverse group of people from various backgrounds and places. Contestants include dentists, oriental medicine doctors, corporate professionals, interpreters, N portal developers, American lawyers, patent attorneys, cellists, announcers, and many more.

Couple Palace will portray the real stories of these single people who are considered fine suitors in terms of appearance, occupation and more and follow their journey towards finding the one for them.

