Han So Hee says 'dreams come true' on meeting Natalie Portman at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

South Korean actress Han So Hee met Hollywood star Natalie Portman at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024.

On January 23, Han So Hee shared a few glimpses from the event as she posed with Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman. She wrote in the caption on Instagram, “Dreams come true.” Both the stars donned all-black ensembles as they attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Collection show in Paris, France.

Han So Hee’s fan-girl moment as she meets Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week

In the shared pictures, actress Han So Hee can be seen standing next to Natalie Portman and she looks quite excited to meet the Hollywood diva. The actress has also shared more snippets from the fashion week, giving an insight into her fun-filled visit to the coveted event. She made a ravishing appearance in her black bodycon dress, and paired it with a textured overcoat.

Check out photos and videos shared by Han So Hee with Natalie Portman!

Natalie Portman and Han So Hee on the work front

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman has engaged the audience with the portrayal of challenging characters on-screen in various projects such as Closer (2004), Black Swan (2010), Thor film series (since 2011), and more. She earned several accolades including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee is one of the most promising young talents in the South Korean entertainment industry. She began her acting career with supporting roles in popular series 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019). Gradually, she catapulted to stardom with leading roles in K-dramas, namely The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021) and more. Recently, she has delivered an impressive performance in the monster thriller Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature.

