Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha cross paths amidst brewing hostility in Pachinko 2 official trailer; watch

Pachinko Season 2 is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released soon. Starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles, it follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. The official trailer for the show has finally been revealed, creating anticipation among fans.

Pachinko season 2 official trailer released

On July 23, 2024, the official trailer for Pachinko Season 2 was released, providing a glimpse of how the storyline will move ahead following the first season. The highlight of the video is when Kim Min Ha’s character Sun Ja surprisingly meets Lee Min Ho, playing Koh Hansu, after many years. As they share an emotional moment together, they also gradually develop feelings for each other.

On the other hand, hostility in the city starts to grow with the commencement of World War 2. As internal politics goes on, the civilians prepare for war and start their training to fight off the enemies. With BLACKPINK’s Rose’s haunting version of Viva La Vida by Coldplay, the trailer will leave fans curious and cathartic.

Pachinko season 2 plot, cast and release date

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name, by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Created and written by the showrunner Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024 with every new episode airing every week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.