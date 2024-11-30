Lee Min Ho, the popular South Korean star, is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block. This announcement has generated considerable excitement, as the actor has rarely participated in variety shows throughout his career. Moreover, this marks the end of his long hiatus from variety shows, which has kept fans eager for more.

On November 28, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, News1, confirmed that Lee Min Ho would be making his appearance on the variety show, You Quiz On The Block. According to a report, the actor will record his segment in December, with the episode slated to air before the end of the year. Since his debut in the 2006 drama Secret Campus and his rise to international fame with Boys Over Flowers, Lee Min Ho has mainly connected with audiences through his work in dramas and films. While he has made brief appearances in variety content across South Korea, Japan, and China, it is noted that he has not featured in any such programs since 2013.

On You Quiz on the Block, Lee Min Ho is expected to share insights about his journey as an actor. Fans are eager to hear behind-the-scenes stories from his iconic dramas, including Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and City Hunter, which cemented his status as a Hallyu star. Additionally, he will likely discuss his global success with the Apple TV+ series Pachinko.

Moreover, the actor will also be appearing in the upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy-drama When the Stars Gossip, set to premiere in January 2025. The actor may be appearing to promote the series. The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Apart from Lee Min Ho, the rest of the cast of the show includes Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more.