Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun’s Face Me: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Face Me is an upcoming South Korean medical K-drama all set to release in the coming days. Starring Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows the life of a doctor whose life turns upside down following the death of his lover. The show is directed by Ahn Sang Hoon and Hwang Ye Jin serves as the screenwriter.

Face Me release date and time

Face Me is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2024, and will premiere at 21:50 KST. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Face Me

The show will be aired on the South Korean network KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be streaming simultaneously on the global streaming platform Viki in select regions.

The genre of Face Me

This series is characterized as a thrilling medical mystery infused with drama, exploring the intricate relationships between the characters.

Face Me plot

The plot of the series revolves around Cha Jeong U, an emergency medicine doctor who, after losing his lover in a mysterious incident, abandons his honorable career to become a worldly plastic surgeon. With his exceptional anatomical knowledge and deft hands, Jeong U quickly rises to prominence in the plastic surgery field, earning the reputation of having "god's hands." However, despite his technical perfection, he struggles with emotional communication and remains indifferent to his patients' personal struggles.

Jeong U's life takes an unexpected turn when he inadvertently becomes involved in a homicide investigation led by detective Lee Min Hyeong, who is deeply invested in the case of a particular victim. This unforeseen intervention earns Jeong U a reputation as a righteous doctor. However, when a patient he refused to operate on leaves a suicide note blaming him, his soaring reputation comes crashing down.

In an attempt to redeem himself, Jeong U embarks on a social responsibility initiative, offering reconstructive plastic surgery for crime victims, with support from the hospital's director. As he navigates this new path, he frequently clashes with Min Hyeong, as they have differing perspectives on the victims' cases. Through their complex relationship, the two begin to unravel the mysteries surrounding the victims.

As the series unfolds, the shocking truth behind Jeong U's past gradually comes to light, particularly in connection to the mysterious death of his former patient. Will Jeong U and Min Hyeong be able to uncover the truth behind the case?

Face Me cast

The cast of the upcoming series is led by Lee Min, known for his phenomenal acting skills. Previously, the actor has appeared in shows such as Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, My Liberation Notes, and Behind Your Touch, among others. Han Ji Hyun takes on the female lead; she is well-known for her roles in The Wind Blows, The Penthouse: War in Life, No Gain No Love, and more.

The supporting cast includes Lee Yi Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo, Ha Young, Lee Seung Woo, Yoon Jung Il, Yang So Min, Choi Jung Woon, Lee Hwa Kyum, and others.

