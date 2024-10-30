9 Kim Hyun Joo movies and TV shows that prove she can master any role

Kim Hyun Joo has built an impressive career in the Korean entertainment industry, earning acclaim for her ability to seamlessly embody a wide range of characters across genres. From heart-wrenching melodramas to thrilling sci-fi adventures, her versatility has made her one of the most respected actresses in the industry. In this list, let’s explore Kim Hyun Joo’s movies and TV shows that highlight her talent.

Kim Hyun Joo movies and TV shows

1. Glass Slippers

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Ji Ho, Han Jae Suk, So Ji Sub

Director: Lee Jang Soo

Runtime: 40 episodes

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2002

Two sisters, separated by tragedy, take different paths through life—one forgetting her past, and the other never giving up hope of reunion. In this emotional rollercoaster, Kim Hyun Joo gives a moving performance as Yun Hee, the steadfast sister struggling to rebuild her family and life despite harsh circumstances. Her portrayal blends vulnerability with strength, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

2. Toji, the Land

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Kap Soo

Director: Lee Jong Han

Runtime: 52 episodes

Genre: Historical Drama, Family

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2004

Set against the backdrop of Korea’s colonial era, Toji, the Land is a sweeping saga of ambition, loss, and resistance. Kim Hyun Joo steps into the shoes of Seo Hee, a woman navigating both personal betrayal and societal upheaval. With a commanding performance, she captures the emotional depth of a character striving for dignity in turbulent times, earning praise for her ability to humanize a complex historical figure.

Advertisement

3. Twinkle Twinkle

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Yoo Ri, Kim Suk Hoon

Director: Noh Do Chul

Runtime: 50 episodes

Genre: Romance, Family

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2011

A tale about two women who find out they were switched at birth, Twinkle Twinkle offers a thoughtful exploration of identity and self-worth. The series revolves around the lives of two women who were accidentally switched at birth. One grew up in a wealthy family while the other was raised in a modest household. Their lives take a dramatic turn when the truth is revealed, forcing them to adjust to new circumstances. Kim Hyun Joo plays Han Jung-won, a driven career woman whose life is upended by this shocking discovery.

4. What Happens to My Family?

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Yoo Dong Geun, Kim Sang Kyung

Director: Jeon Chang Geun

Runtime: 53 episodes

Genre: Family, Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

A warm family drama that follows the life of a father who decides to sue his three children for neglecting their familial responsibilities. Through heartwarming and comedic moments, the series reflects on the importance of family bonds and teaches the children to value their relationships. Kim Hyun Joo plays the eldest daughter, struggling to balance her career and personal life while learning valuable lessons about love and responsibility.

Advertisement

5. I Have a Lover

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Ji Jin Hee, Park Han Byul

Director: Choi Mun Seok

Runtime: 50 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

This romantic melodrama follows Hae Kang, a lawyer whose marriage falls apart after a series of misunderstandings. Kim Hyun Joo takes on dual roles, playing both Do Hae Kang, a cold-hearted lawyer, and her kind-hearted twin sister. After losing her memory, she starts a new life under a different identity, unaware of her past. Things become more complicated when she encounters her ex-husband again, and old feelings resurface.

6. Undercover

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Ji Jin Hee, Heo Joon Ho

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Thriller, Action, Political Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

In this suspense-filled drama, Kim Hyun joo plays Choi Yeon Soo, a civil rights lawyer who becomes the first female head of the Corruption Investigation Office. As she rises to power, she discovers that her husband is hiding a dangerous secret: he has been living under a false identity for years. Kim Hyun Joo delivers a sharp and commanding performance, embodying a character torn between love and duty.

Advertisement

7. Hellbound

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Runtime: 6 episodes

Genre: Supernatural, Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

In a world where mysterious beings appear to drag individuals to hell, Hellbound explores the consequences of fear and faith. Kim Hyun Joo plays Min Hye Jin, a lawyer who fights against the rising influence of a religious cult that takes advantage of public fear. However, her character drastically develops in season 2 as she transforms into a vigilante fighting the bad guys with style.

8. Trolley

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Kim Mu Yeol

Director: Kim Mun Kyo

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022–2023

This mystery drama follows the life of a politician’s wife, Kim Hye-joo, whose hidden past threatens to unravel when a shocking incident surfaces. As her secrets begin to unfold, her family becomes entangled in the scandal, leading to difficult moral dilemmas. In the role of Kim Hye Joo, Kim Hyun Joo offers a delicate portrayal of a woman torn between her personal trauma and public life.

9. Jung_E

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kang Soo Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Runtime: 98 minutes

Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Advertisement

In a dystopian future where Earth has become uninhabitable, humanity’s survival hinges on developing advanced AI soldiers. The film follows a scientist who recreates the consciousness of her late mother, once an elite warrior into a powerful combat robot called Jung_E. Kim Hyun Joo plays the titular character, the mercenary whose memories and essence are transferred into the machine.

The above-mentioned Kim Hyun Joo movies and TV shows are just some of the projects in her extensive filmography. Whether she’s playing a fierce warrior, a conflicted lawyer, or a loving daughter, the actress brings emotional depth and authenticity to every role.