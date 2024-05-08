Fahmaan Khan is currently seen playing the character of Aryaman in Krishna Mohini. The show speaks volumes about a sibling bond and having a guiding light in one's life. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Khan shared his thoughts on his guiding lights. He credits his parents and brother Faraaz Khan, late Bollywood actor, for always being his guarding angels.

Fahmaan Khan talks about his guiding light

The Imlie actor said, "It has always been my mother and father. I always believe that blood is thicker than water. Who else other than your family and blood relations can be a better guiding light? Apart from my parents, my brother has also been a huge influence and support in my life. He still is, although he is not with us anymore but has a major impact on my life. I've learned so much from him. It is because of him that things were a little easier for me when I came to Mumbai and tried my luck in this industry because I already had an understanding that he belonged to the industry."

Take a look at the recent promo of Krishna Mohini:

Fahmaan further added, "My father has always been a guide to me. He never told me what to do and what not to do, but he always told me to analyze the consequences of my decisions. This is one of the most beautiful things a parent can teach, I feel."

He shared, "My mother always took great care of me, brought me up very lovingly, and always made me feel that I was cared for."

Fahmaan Khan shares memories with his brother:

Speaking about his late brother Fahmaan Khan recalled, "I have many beautiful memories with him. He was very intelligent and we used to have deep conversations regarding several topics. I used to love talking to him. Whenever I used to go to him with a question, he would share his profound knowledge with me and I would get a deep understanding on the topic."

He added, "Like my father, my brother also never gave me solutions but communicated the consequences which helped me weigh my thoughts in a way that I would make a better decision. Even today, I unknowingly react to situations with the understanding and knowledge that he gave me and in a way that he would've wanted. Unknowingly, even today, my decisions are influenced by him, at times."

The actor further shared, "On a lighter note, I remember visiting Mumbai when I was 10 years old. His movie Fareb was released and it was a huge blockbuster. He took me to Haji Ali Juice Centre and we parked our car and he went out to get some juice and the moment he stepped out, he was mobbed, and how! A sea of fans gathered around him and didn't let him go. That memory has stuck in the mind of that young boy who saw his brother's craze and fan following. It was phenomenal."

About Fahmaan Khan's brother Faraaz Khan

Faraaz Khan who passed away in 2020 was a popular Bollywood actor, known for his profound work in the entertainment industry. His performances in Fareb and Mehndi won him accolades. He was also a part of projects like Achanak 37 Saal Baad, Chand Bujh Gaya, and Neeli Aankhein among others.

What happened to Faraaz Khan?

Reportedly, Faraaz Khan was suffering from black fungus and was hospitalized. After battling for life for 28 days in hospital, Khan breathed his last on November 4, 2020. Khan's family had revealed that Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and infection in his chest for around a year and when the infection aggravated, he was immediately hospitalized amid lockdown. While actress Pooja Bhatt tried to raise funds for Khan's medical expenses, Salman Khan contributed to the same. Fahmaan had later thanked the Biwi No.1 actor for the generous gesture.

Fahmaan Khan was shooting for his first show as a lead Apna Time Bhi Aayega when the tragedy happened. He went to attend his brother's last rites in Banglore and returned the next day as the schedule was tight and production couldn't give him any more leave. In a conversation with Times of India, Fahmaan revealed how he stayed strong in front of his family but broke down in Mumbai as he didn't have to pretend to be strong.

Fahmaan Khan is currently a bankable actor in the television industry and has given hit shows like Imlie, Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega apart from his current show, Krishna Mohini.

