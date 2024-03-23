Lim Young Woong has secured the number one spot on the brand reputation list for singers in the month of March 2024. The trot singer continues to surprise fans with his immense popularity among the general public of South Korea. Additionally, the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM also jumps a few spots to grab the second position on the list. Well-known soloist BIBI sits third on the list.

On March 23, 2024, the list of the singer's brand reputation rankings for March 2024 was released. The first spot is taken by Lim Young Woong, the beloved South Korean trot singer, with a total of 6,958,810 points, making a significant rise since the last time. The singer has been on the rise in his home country ever since his discharge from the military. His first studio album, I'm Hero, topped most local music charts and broke the record for first-day album sales by a solo singer. Recently, he released the digital single Do or Die in 2023.

The second place is taken by LE SSERAFIM, who has been going viral in the K-pop community with their latest album, Easy, released in 2024. They garnered a total of 4,755,472 points and jumped several spots to grab the second position. The members of the group include Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yun Jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae.

Soloist BIBI follows closely in the third position with a total of 4,518,031 points. She took South Korea by storm with her latest single, Bam Yang Gang, which grabbed the top positions in several music charts and even secured a PAK, which is a prestigious musical achievement. The artist has also dabbled into acting and is known for her roles in K-drama series such as Hopeless and Worst of Evil.

IU takes the fourth position with 4,448,404 points and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon follows her with a total of 3,706,462 points. The ranking is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Check out the singer's brand reputation ranking in the top 30