38th Golden Disc Awards: Know when, where to watch, nominations, presenters and more details

The 38th Golden Disc Awards, scheduled for January 6, 2024, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. This prestigious event is set to celebrate outstanding achievements in South Korean music, recognizing releases from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023. Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo are slated to host the ceremony, adding their charm to the festivities.
Get to know about the 38th Golden Disc Awards
The highly anticipated 38th Golden Disc Awards is poised to entertain music enthusiasts as it prepares to unfold on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. This prestigious event serves as a beacon, spotlighting the stellar achievements within South Korean music from the period of mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023.
An electrifying lineup featuring some of the industry's brightest stars promises an evening filled with sensational performances and acknowledgments of musical excellence. Among the stellar performers set to grace the stage are SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, each renowned for their distinctive style and impactful contributions to the K-pop landscape.
The awards ceremony will also spotlight rising talents like STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE, reflecting the dynamism and diversity present in South Korea's music scene. Moreover, the presence of esteemed acts such as Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ensures a blend of seasoned expertise and burgeoning creativity.
With Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo as hosts, the event is anticipated to exude charm and entertainment, elevating the celebratory atmosphere. The Golden Disc Awards serve not only as a platform for accolades but also as a jubilant celebration of the artistic ingenuity that defines South Korean music.
Here’s a sneak-peak to the 2024 Golden Disc Awards;
The Red Carpet proceedings for the show are scheduled to commence at 7 PM KST, followed by the commencement of the main awards ceremony at 8:30 PM KST.
Here are the nominations for the Golden Disc Awards 2024
The 38th Golden Disc Awards features a comprehensive selection of categories, with winners determined through a meticulous evaluation process that takes into account both the judgments of esteemed panelists and the commercial success reflected in sales figures. This dual evaluation system assigns a weightage of 40% to the decisions made by the panelists, while the remaining 60% is attributed to the sales performance of the eligible nominees.
Digital Song Bonsang
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
AKMU – Love Lee
SEVENTEEN’ BSS – Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)
DK – Heart
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
H1-Key – Rose Blossom
IVE – I AM
BTS’ Jimin – Like Crazy
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – Flower
BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
Lim Young Woong – London Boy
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
SEVENTEEN – Super
STAYC – Teddy Bear
Taeyang – Vibe (featuring BTS Jimin)
Woody – Say I Love You
Album Bonsang
(G)I-DLE – I Feel
aespa – My World
Agust D – D-Day
Ateez – The World EP.2: Outlaw
ENHYPEN – Dark Blood
EXO – Exist
ITZY – Kill My Doubt
IVE – I’ve Ive
BTS’ Jungkook – Golden
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven
NCT – Golden Age
NCT 127 – Fact Check
NCT Dream – ISTJ
NMIXX – Expérgo
SEVENTEEN – FML
Stray Kids – 5-STAR
Tomorrow X Together (TXT) – The Name Chapter: Temptation
TREASURE – Reboot
TWICE – Ready to Be
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
Rookie Artist of the Year
BOYNEXTDOOR
Evnne
Fifty Fifty
Hwang Yeong Woong
Lun8
N.SSign
Plave
RIIZE
Xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Notably, the nominations for the annual Grand (Daesang) awards for Digital Song and Album of the Year weren't announced.
