38th Golden Disc Awards: Know when, where to watch, nominations, presenters and more details

The 38th Golden Disc Awards, scheduled for January 6, 2024, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. This prestigious event is set to celebrate outstanding achievements in South Korean music, recognizing releases from mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023. Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo are slated to host the ceremony, adding their charm to the festivities.

The highly anticipated 38th Golden Disc Awards is poised to entertain music enthusiasts as it prepares to unfold on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. This prestigious event serves as a beacon, spotlighting the stellar achievements within South Korean music from the period of mid-November 2022 to early-November 2023.

An electrifying lineup featuring some of the industry's brightest stars promises an evening filled with sensational performances and acknowledgments of musical excellence. Among the stellar performers set to grace the stage are SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, each renowned for their distinctive style and impactful contributions to the K-pop landscape.

The awards ceremony will also spotlight rising talents like STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, and ZEROBASEONE, reflecting the dynamism and diversity present in South Korea's music scene. Moreover, the presence of esteemed acts such as Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ensures a blend of seasoned expertise and burgeoning creativity.

With Sung Si Hyung and Cha Eun Woo as hosts, the event is anticipated to exude charm and entertainment, elevating the celebratory atmosphere. The Golden Disc Awards serve not only as a platform for accolades but also as a jubilant celebration of the artistic ingenuity that defines South Korean music.

Here’s a sneak-peak to the 2024 Golden Disc Awards;

The Red Carpet proceedings for the show are scheduled to commence at 7 PM KST, followed by the commencement of the main awards ceremony at 8:30 PM KST.

Here are the nominations for the Golden Disc Awards 2024

The 38th Golden Disc Awards features a comprehensive selection of categories, with winners determined through a meticulous evaluation process that takes into account both the judgments of esteemed panelists and the commercial success reflected in sales figures. This dual evaluation system assigns a weightage of 40% to the decisions made by the panelists, while the remaining 60% is attributed to the sales performance of the eligible nominees.

Digital Song Bonsang

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

AKMU – Love Lee

SEVENTEEN’ BSS – Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)

DK – Heart

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

H1-Key – Rose Blossom

IVE – I AM

BTS’ Jimin – Like Crazy

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – Flower

BTS’ Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young Woong – London Boy

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye

SEVENTEEN – Super

STAYC – Teddy Bear

Taeyang – Vibe (featuring BTS Jimin)

Woody – Say I Love You

Album Bonsang

(G)I-DLE – I Feel

aespa – My World

Agust D – D-Day

Ateez – The World EP.2: Outlaw

ENHYPEN – Dark Blood

EXO – Exist

ITZY – Kill My Doubt

IVE – I’ve Ive

BTS’ Jungkook – Golden

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven

NCT – Golden Age

NCT 127 – Fact Check

NCT Dream – ISTJ

NMIXX – Expérgo

SEVENTEEN – FML

Stray Kids – 5-STAR

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) – The Name Chapter: Temptation

TREASURE – Reboot

TWICE – Ready to Be

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

Rookie Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

Evnne

Fifty Fifty

Hwang Yeong Woong

Lun8

N.SSign

Plave

RIIZE

Xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Notably, the nominations for the annual Grand (Daesang) awards for Digital Song and Album of the Year weren't announced.

