Circle Charts Music Awards 2024 Winners List: Imase, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jungkook and more emerge victorious

The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024, poised to honor the best in music from 2023, was broadcast live from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea on January 10th. The event delivered an electrifying showcase of top-notch performances and well-deserved accolades.

The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 was a spectacular celebration of musical excellence, broadcast live on January 10th from the iconic Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea. The event honored the finest musical achievements of 2023, drawing immense anticipation and excitement from music enthusiasts and fans worldwide.

The ceremony delivered an enthralling evening, starting with a grand Red Carpet event preceding the main show, though specific details about this glamorous prelude were kept under wraps, heightening anticipation for the main event.

An exceptional highlight was the incredible demand for tickets, reportedly selling out within an astonishing four minutes of their release. This unprecedented fervor underscored fans' eagerness to witness their favorite artists recognized and celebrated on this illustrious platform.

Another noteworthy aspect was integrating a live audience, marking a return to in-person celebrations after pandemic challenges. This thrilling inclusion not only promised an electrifying atmosphere but also signaled a significant step toward normalcy in music events. For global audiences, Rock Entertainment offered a streaming service, ensuring fans worldwide could revel in the gala's glory.

The ceremony was led by a trio of accomplished hosts: Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew, whose charisma and rapport added vibrancy to the evening, guiding viewers through a captivating ceremony.

The event featured an impressive lineup of stellar artists, including AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO. These renowned acts captivated audiences with their talents, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Here are the winners of the 13th Circle Charts Music Awards

New Artist of Next Generation

Kiss of Life

NiziU

Rookie of the Year

BABYMONSTER – Batter Up

BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes

Kiss of Life – Shhh

RIIZE – Get A Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

BABYMONSTER – Batter Up

BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes

Plave – The 6th Summer

RIIZE – Get A Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

BOYNEXTDOOR – Why..

EVNNE – Target: Me

Hwang Young Woong – Fall and yearning

RIIZE – Get a Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

J-Pop of the Year

Imase

Genre of The Year

Trot - Lee Chan Won

Ballad - Parc Jae Jung

Busan is Good Award

AKMU, Kyoungseo

MuBeat Global Choice Award

Male - Lim Young Woon

Female - NiziU

VIAJE Global Popularity Award

ZEROBASEONE’ Zhang Hao

World K-pop Star

NCT Dream

Song of the Year International Pop

Dangerously by Charlie Puth

Special Hot Star of the Year

BLACKPINK

Composer of the Year

250 for NewJeans’ Ditto

Lyricist of the Year

Gigi for NewJeans and BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing

Retail Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN - FML

KiT Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN - God Of Music

Music Steady Sellar of the Year

NewJeans - Hype boy

New Icon of the Year

Hwasa - I Love My Body

STAYC - Teddy Bear

V Coloring of the Year

AKMU

Performance Director of the Year

Park So Yeon - LE SSERAFIM

Visual Director of the Year

Kim Hye Soo - LE SSERAFIM

Chorus Performer of the Year

Perrie

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year

Hareem - LE SSERAFIM

Artist of the Year

Global Streaming

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

BTS – Take Two

IVE – I Am

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans – Super Shy

SEVENTEEN – Super

Digital

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

IVE – I Am

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

SEVENTEEN – Super

Streaming Unique Listeners

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

AKMU – Love Lee

IVE – I Am

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

SEVENTEEN – Super

Album

aespa – My World

ENHYPEN – Orange Blood

IVE – I’ve Mine

Jungkook – Golden

NCT Dream – ISTJ

SEVENTEEN – Seventeenth Heaven

Stray Kids – 5-Star

Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall

V – Layover

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

