Circle Charts Music Awards 2024 Winners List: Imase, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jungkook and more emerge victorious

The 13th edition of the Circle Charts Music Awards unfolded in Busan, South Korea, on January 10. From Imase, NewJeans, to SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jungkook, and more, find out who took home the night's biggest awards.

Key Highlight
  • The 13th Circle Charts Music Awards unfolded on January 10 in Busan, South Korea
  • Here are the winners of the the annual award ceremony

The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024, poised to honor the best in music from 2023, was broadcast live from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea on January 10th. The event delivered an electrifying showcase of top-notch performances and well-deserved accolades.

The Circle Charts Music Awards 2024

The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 was a spectacular celebration of musical excellence, broadcast live on January 10th from the iconic Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea. The event honored the finest musical achievements of 2023, drawing immense anticipation and excitement from music enthusiasts and fans worldwide.

The ceremony delivered an enthralling evening, starting with a grand Red Carpet event preceding the main show, though specific details about this glamorous prelude were kept under wraps, heightening anticipation for the main event.

An exceptional highlight was the incredible demand for tickets, reportedly selling out within an astonishing four minutes of their release. This unprecedented fervor underscored fans' eagerness to witness their favorite artists recognized and celebrated on this illustrious platform.

Another noteworthy aspect was integrating a live audience, marking a return to in-person celebrations after pandemic challenges. This thrilling inclusion not only promised an electrifying atmosphere but also signaled a significant step toward normalcy in music events. For global audiences, Rock Entertainment offered a streaming service, ensuring fans worldwide could revel in the gala's glory.

The ceremony was led by a trio of accomplished hosts: Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew, whose charisma and rapport added vibrancy to the evening, guiding viewers through a captivating ceremony.

The event featured an impressive lineup of stellar artists, including AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO. These renowned acts captivated audiences with their talents, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.


Here are the winners of the 13th Circle Charts Music Awards

New Artist of Next Generation

Kiss of Life

NiziU

Rookie of the Year

BABYMONSTER – Batter Up
BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes
Kiss of Life – Shhh
RIIZE – Get A Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

J-Pop of the Year

Imase

Genre of The Year 

Trot - Lee Chan Won

Ballad - Parc Jae Jung

Busan is Good Award

AKMU, Kyoungseo

MuBeat Global Choice Award 

Male - Lim Young Woon

Female - NiziU

VIAJE Global Popularity Award

ZEROBASEONE’ Zhang Hao

World K-pop Star

NCT Dream

Song of the Year International Pop 

Dangerously by Charlie Puth

Special Hot Star of the Year 

BLACKPINK

Composer of the Year 

250 for NewJeans’ Ditto

Lyricist of the Year 

Gigi for NewJeans and BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing

Retail Album of the Year 

SEVENTEEN - FML

KiT Album of the Year 

SEVENTEEN - God Of Music

Music Steady Sellar of the Year 

NewJeans - Hype boy

New Icon of the Year 

Hwasa - I Love My Body 

STAYC - Teddy Bear

V Coloring of the Year

AKMU

Performance Director of the Year

Park So Yeon - LE SSERAFIM

Visual Director of the Year 

Kim Hye Soo - LE SSERAFIM

Chorus Performer of the Year

Perrie

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year

Hareem - LE SSERAFIM

Artist of the Year

Global Streaming 

(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
BTS – Take Two
IVE – I Am
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans – Super Shy
SEVENTEEN – Super

Digital 

(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super

Streaming Unique Listeners 

(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
AKMU – Love Lee
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super

Album 

aespa – My World
ENHYPEN – Orange Blood
IVE – I’ve Mine
Jungkook – Golden
NCT Dream – ISTJ
SEVENTEEN – Seventeenth Heaven
Stray Kids – 5-Star
Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall
V – Layover
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

Credits: Circle Charts
