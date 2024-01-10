Circle Charts Music Awards 2024 Winners List: Imase, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jungkook and more emerge victorious
The 13th edition of the Circle Charts Music Awards unfolded in Busan, South Korea, on January 10. From Imase, NewJeans, to SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jungkook, and more, find out who took home the night's biggest awards.
The 13th Circle Charts Music Awards unfolded on January 10 in Busan, South Korea
Here are the winners of the the annual award ceremony
The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024, poised to honor the best in music from 2023, was broadcast live from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea on January 10th. The event delivered an electrifying showcase of top-notch performances and well-deserved accolades.
The Circle Charts Music Awards 2024
The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 was a spectacular celebration of musical excellence, broadcast live on January 10th from the iconic Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea. The event honored the finest musical achievements of 2023, drawing immense anticipation and excitement from music enthusiasts and fans worldwide.
The ceremony delivered an enthralling evening, starting with a grand Red Carpet event preceding the main show, though specific details about this glamorous prelude were kept under wraps, heightening anticipation for the main event.
An exceptional highlight was the incredible demand for tickets, reportedly selling out within an astonishing four minutes of their release. This unprecedented fervor underscored fans' eagerness to witness their favorite artists recognized and celebrated on this illustrious platform.
Another noteworthy aspect was integrating a live audience, marking a return to in-person celebrations after pandemic challenges. This thrilling inclusion not only promised an electrifying atmosphere but also signaled a significant step toward normalcy in music events. For global audiences, Rock Entertainment offered a streaming service, ensuring fans worldwide could revel in the gala's glory.
The ceremony was led by a trio of accomplished hosts: Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew, whose charisma and rapport added vibrancy to the evening, guiding viewers through a captivating ceremony.
The event featured an impressive lineup of stellar artists, including AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO. These renowned acts captivated audiences with their talents, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.
Here are the winners of the 13th Circle Charts Music Awards
New Artist of Next Generation
Kiss of Life
NiziU
Rookie of the Year
BABYMONSTER – Batter Up
BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes
Kiss of Life – Shhh
RIIZE – Get A Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
BABYMONSTER – Batter Up
BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes
Plave – The 6th Summer
RIIZE – Get A Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
BOYNEXTDOOR – Why..
EVNNE – Target: Me
Hwang Young Woong – Fall and yearning
RIIZE – Get a Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
J-Pop of the Year
Imase
Genre of The Year
Trot - Lee Chan Won
Ballad - Parc Jae Jung
Busan is Good Award
AKMU, Kyoungseo
MuBeat Global Choice Award
Male - Lim Young Woon
Female - NiziU
VIAJE Global Popularity Award
ZEROBASEONE’ Zhang Hao
World K-pop Star
Song of the Year International Pop
Dangerously by Charlie Puth
Special Hot Star of the Year
Composer of the Year
250 for NewJeans’ Ditto
Lyricist of the Year
Gigi for NewJeans and BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing
Retail Album of the Year
SEVENTEEN - FML
KiT Album of the Year
SEVENTEEN - God Of Music
Music Steady Sellar of the Year
NewJeans - Hype boy
New Icon of the Year
Hwasa - I Love My Body
STAYC - Teddy Bear
V Coloring of the Year
AKMU
Performance Director of the Year
Park So Yeon - LE SSERAFIM
Visual Director of the Year
Kim Hye Soo - LE SSERAFIM
Chorus Performer of the Year
Perrie
Musical Instrument Performer of the Year
Hareem - LE SSERAFIM
Artist of the Year
Global Streaming
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
BTS – Take Two
IVE – I Am
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans – Super Shy
SEVENTEEN – Super
Digital
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super
Streaming Unique Listeners
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
AKMU – Love Lee
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super
Album
aespa – My World
ENHYPEN – Orange Blood
IVE – I’ve Mine
Jungkook – Golden
NCT Dream – ISTJ
SEVENTEEN – Seventeenth Heaven
Stray Kids – 5-Star
Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall
V – Layover
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
