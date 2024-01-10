13th Circle Chart Music Awards: Date, time, where to watch, hosts, nominations and more details

The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 is just around the corner, set to honor the best in music from 2023. Broadcasting live from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea on January 10th, this event promises an electrifying showcase of top-notch performances and well-deserved accolades.

About the Circle Charts Music Awards 2024

The ceremony promises an enthralling evening, commencing with a grand Red Carpet event that precedes the main show. Though specific details about this prelude are yet to be unveiled, the anticipation surrounding this glamorous affair heightens the excitement for the main event.

An exceptional aspect of this year's Circle Chart Awards is the incredible demand for tickets, which reportedly sold out within an astonishing four minutes of their release. This unprecedented fervor underlines the palpable excitement and eagerness of fans to witness their favorite artists being recognized and celebrated on this illustrious platform.

What sets this edition apart is the integration of a live audience, marking a return to in-person celebrations after the challenges posed by the pandemic. This thrilling aspect not only promises an electrifying atmosphere but also signifies a significant step toward normalcy in the realm of music events. Moreover, for global audiences eager to partake in the festivities, Rock Entertainment will offer a streaming service, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in and revel in the glory of this star-studded gala.

The 13th Circle Chart Awards will be led by a trio of accomplished hosts, including Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew. Their charisma, expertise, and rapport promise to add vibrancy and energy to the evening, guiding viewers through a seamless and captivating ceremony.

Highlighting the event is an impressive lineup of stellar artists set to grace the stage with their performances. Renowned acts such as AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO are set to captivate audiences with their talents, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

As the Circle Chart Awards 2024 gears up to celebrate these remarkable musical talents, the stage is set for an evening filled with extraordinary performances, well-deserved accolades, and moments that will resonate within the hearts of fans and music enthusiasts globally.

Meet the Nominees of the 13th Circle Charts Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Global Streaming Nominees

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

BTS – Take Two

IVE – I Am

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans – Super Shy

SEVENTEEN – Super

Digital Nominees

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

IVE – I Am

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

SEVENTEEN – Super

Streaming Unique Listeners Nominees

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

AKMU – Love Lee

IVE – I Am

Jisoo – Flower

Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

SEVENTEEN – Super

Album Nominees

aespa – My World

ENHYPEN – Orange Blood

IVE – I’ve Mine

Jungkook – Golden

NCT Dream – ISTJ

SEVENTEEN – Seventeenth Heaven

Stray Kids – 5-Star

Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall

V – Layover

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

Rookie of the Year

Global Streaming Nominees

BABYMONSTER – Batter Up

BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes

Kiss of Life – Shhh

RIIZE – Get A Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

Streaming Unique Listeners Nominees

BABYMONSTER – Batter Up

BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes

Plave – The 6th Summer

RIIZE – Get A Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

Album Nominees

BOYNEXTDOOR – Why..

EVNNE – Target: Me

Hwang Young Woong – Fall and yearning

RIIZE – Get a Guitar

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

