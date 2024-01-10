13th Circle Chart Music Awards: Date, time, where to watch, hosts, nominations and more details
The upcoming 2024 Circle Chart Awards will be one of the final K-pop award ceremonies commemorating the standout tracks of 2023. Find out all the details you need to catch-up with the event, here. Read on!
-
The 13th Circle Charts Music Awards is set to unfold on January 10 in Busan, South Korea
-
From hosts, presenters, nominations and more know the details of Circle Charts Music Awards 2024
The 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 is just around the corner, set to honor the best in music from 2023. Broadcasting live from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea on January 10th, this event promises an electrifying showcase of top-notch performances and well-deserved accolades.
About the Circle Charts Music Awards 2024
The upcoming 13th Circle Chart Awards of 2024 are set to be a spectacular celebration of musical excellence, slated to broadcast live on January 10th from the iconic Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea. This highly anticipated event is primed to honor the finest musical achievements of 2023, drawing immense anticipation and excitement from music enthusiasts and fans worldwide.
The ceremony promises an enthralling evening, commencing with a grand Red Carpet event that precedes the main show. Though specific details about this prelude are yet to be unveiled, the anticipation surrounding this glamorous affair heightens the excitement for the main event.
An exceptional aspect of this year's Circle Chart Awards is the incredible demand for tickets, which reportedly sold out within an astonishing four minutes of their release. This unprecedented fervor underlines the palpable excitement and eagerness of fans to witness their favorite artists being recognized and celebrated on this illustrious platform.
What sets this edition apart is the integration of a live audience, marking a return to in-person celebrations after the challenges posed by the pandemic. This thrilling aspect not only promises an electrifying atmosphere but also signifies a significant step toward normalcy in the realm of music events. Moreover, for global audiences eager to partake in the festivities, Rock Entertainment will offer a streaming service, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in and revel in the glory of this star-studded gala.
The 13th Circle Chart Awards will be led by a trio of accomplished hosts, including Super Junior’s Leeteuk, STAYC’s Sieun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew. Their charisma, expertise, and rapport promise to add vibrancy and energy to the evening, guiding viewers through a seamless and captivating ceremony.
Highlighting the event is an impressive lineup of stellar artists set to grace the stage with their performances. Renowned acts such as AKMU, imase, Kiss of Life, NCT Dream, NiziU, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, KyeongSeo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chan Won, and the dynamic Hwasa from MAMAMOO are set to captivate audiences with their talents, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.
As the Circle Chart Awards 2024 gears up to celebrate these remarkable musical talents, the stage is set for an evening filled with extraordinary performances, well-deserved accolades, and moments that will resonate within the hearts of fans and music enthusiasts globally.
Meet the Nominees of the 13th Circle Charts Music Awards
Artist of the Year
Global Streaming Nominees
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
BTS – Take Two
IVE – I Am
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans – Super Shy
SEVENTEEN – Super
Digital Nominees
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
Lim Young Woong – Grain of Sand
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super
Streaming Unique Listeners Nominees
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
aespa – Spicy
AKMU – Love Lee
IVE – I Am
Jisoo – Flower
Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NCT Dream – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
SEVENTEEN – Super
Album Nominees
aespa – My World
ENHYPEN – Orange Blood
IVE – I’ve Mine
Jungkook – Golden
NCT Dream – ISTJ
SEVENTEEN – Seventeenth Heaven
Stray Kids – 5-Star
Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall
V – Layover
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
Rookie of the Year
Global Streaming Nominees
BABYMONSTER – Batter Up
BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes
Kiss of Life – Shhh
RIIZE – Get A Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
Streaming Unique Listeners Nominees
BABYMONSTER – Batter Up
BOYNEXTDOOR – But Sometimes
Plave – The 6th Summer
RIIZE – Get A Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
Album Nominees
BOYNEXTDOOR – Why..
EVNNE – Target: Me
Hwang Young Woong – Fall and yearning
RIIZE – Get a Guitar
ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin-Jungkook are all giggling as they pose next to each other in new military group pics; fans REACT
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more