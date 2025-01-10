'Looks like Karina': Possible trainee of SM Ent new girl group in 30th-anniversary clip draws comparisons to aespa member; watch

SM Ent's latest promotional video ahead of their 30th anniversary features a young girl dancing and looking at a video of SM artists playing at a store's display window. However, what has caught the attention of netizens is her striking facial feature match with aespa's Karina.

The mystery girl might be a possible trainee of SM's new girl group. She has been going viral for her beauty. The girl is seen to have a defined jaw and large doe eyes, much like pre-debut Karina. However, some fans quickly recognised her as a former trainee with the agency, named Jooeun.

As per the fans, Jooeun was born in 2006. Some even found out her earlier trainee period pics. There have been several types of opinions regarding her facial features. While some compared her to aespa's Karina, others said she seemed like a mixture of Karina and TWICE's Nayeon. Here's an old picture from her trainee period, compared to the current one that features in the video:

Some fans are also speculating about Jooeun's position in the group if she is to debut. As the video features her practicing dance in a cool outfit, she might be allotted the position of the rapper, just like aespa's Karina. Watch the video, featuring the possible trainee here:

Jooeun's viral visuals have brought attention to Karina's pre-debut looks as well. Some fans even accused SM of putting the aespa member under the knife for giving her the breathtaking visuals she possesses now. Here's a tweet featuring an old pic of Karina as compared to a recent one.

Though the use of plastic surgery for improving the artist's visuals was never confirmed, the talks surrounding Karina's 'AI-like' visuals were never really shut down. This instance just gave another opportunity for the revival of those talks on social media.

