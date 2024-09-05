When aespa’s Karina revealed her unexpected friendship with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and receiving invite to BORN PINK concert

During BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul, many artists from the Korean entertainment industry attended it including the girl group aespa. However, the group’s member Karina once revealed that she was personally contacted by Jisoo and invited the group to attend the event. The surprising friendship between the two has excited fans and became a viral discussion on social media platforms.

During a fan call event, Karina from aespa engaged with her well-wishers one-on-one and was asked about the group's attendance at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul in 2023. Karina revealed that Jisoo had personally contacted her to extend an invitation for aespa to attend the concert. She also shared that this interaction led to a growing friendship between them. Fans of both groups were deeply touched by the story, celebrating the warm and wholesome bond developing between the K-pop stars.



Along with Karina, the other group members of aespa, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning were also in attendance on the second day of the BLACKPINK concert. Fans often look back at this moment and rejoice at the friendship between a senior group and an emerging one of the industry.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America and Europe.

