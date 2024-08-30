Love in The Big City teaser, posters OUT: Nam Yoon Su grows after complex relationships in upcoming LGBTQ show

Nam Yoon Su, the rising South Korean actor who has been captivating audiences on screen through his nuanced performances will soon be leading a new LGBTQ K-drama Love in The Big City based on the novel of the same name. Ahead of its premiere later this year, Love in The Big City has finally unveiled two teasers and two posters raising anticipation for the BL love story.

Love in The Big City is an upcoming LGBTQ K-drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Park Sang Young. The drama will follow the story of a young writer Go Young (played by Nam Yoon Su) who will grow as a person after navigating the ups and downs of life, love, and relationships as a gay man in a big city.

Moreover, the K-drama has been making rounds as Park Sang Young himself has worked on adapting his novel into a screenplay for it making it original in every sense. Love in The Big City will deliver a beautiful amalgamation of romance and comedy.

Love in The Big City’s first teaser begins with Nam Yoon Su as Go Young as he hopefully gazes into Kwon Hyuk’s eyes. Other feeling scenes of the teaser show Go Young navigating feelings of love with different men, wondering if he will ever find true love or a “good person” as a gay man.

Watch Love in The Big City’s first teaser here:

Love in The Big City also unveiled a second teaser where Nam Yoon Su’s Go Youung wonders if there is “ever-lasting love” in this world as he enters a new life in Seoul. But after experiencing heartbreak he is shown crying and thinking that he was being stupid.

The following scenes show Go Young going through different aspects of love, friendships, and life in the big city raising excitement for the drama.

Watch the second teaser here:

Check out Love in The Big City new posters here:

Meanwhile, Love in The Big City also unveiled two main posters. The first poster shows Nam Yoon Su as Go Young as he is surrounded by city lights as he looks into the distance. The second poster shows Go Young lovingly embracing someone he has feelings for as the world seems to blur away.

Love in The Big City is set to premiere on TVING on October 21 and will have an 8-episode run.

