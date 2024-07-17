Nam Yoon Su pens heartfelt note after donating kidney to father; says, ‘It was necessary to do’

Nam Yoon Su recently made headlines after doing a selfless act that won the hearts of many fans. He donated his kidney to his father, setting the standard high for all children out there. Both he and his father are out of surgery now and the transplant has been completed. The actor penned a heartfelt note saying that he had to take this step.

Nam Yoon Su writes for the first time about donating a kidney to his father

On July 17, Nam Yoon Su took to his Instagram and wrote that he felt it was necessary to donate his kidney to his father who needed it. “Small decisions and feelings overlapping and rising. I'm glad that after all this time, I feel like I gave my father a good day as a present," he wrote, with much sincerity.

Nam Yoon Su further expressed his gratitude towards the fans who got to know about his selfless act from new articles. At the same time, he thanked the hospital staff who comforted him with warmth. He said, “In the future, I'll be a person that can reach out to you in the face of fear and hesitation."

The actor ended the letter by saying that he wholeheartedly supports the patients who are waiting for transplants now. Alongside the heartfelt note, Nam Yoon Su also posted a childhood photo of him, winning fans’ hearts once again with his act.

Advertisement

Read Nam Yoon Su’s Instagram post here:

Nam Yoon Su put his career on hold to prepare for surgery

Meanwhile, on July 16, Korean media outlets published a touching story about Nam Yoon Su who recently donated his kidney to his father. He underwent the surgery and June 19 and the transplant on his father was also performed on the same day.

For this life-saving procedure, he decided to give his utmost focus on preparation and put his acting career on hold from the beginning of this year. Both the father and son have been discharged from the hospital now. With medical professionals’ advice, Nam Yoon Su plans to resume activities soon.

More about Nam Yoon Su's upcoming drama

In 2024, Nam Yoon Su will resume his acting career with a lead role in the upcoming BL drama Love in the Big City. The actor has already showcased his skills in a bunch of works including Extracurricular, Beyond Evil, The King’s Affection, Birthcare Center, and more. Hence, there’s much anticipation about his upcoming work, which has the potential to be a massive hit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung’s youth romance Family by Choice concludes filming; confirms 2024 broadcast