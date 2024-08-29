When BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa talked about getting married and having children; Watch

BLACKPINK, the worldwide renowned iconic K-pop girl group who recently celebrated their 8th debut anniversary once had discussed marriage plans. It happened a few years ago when BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa talked about getting married and having kids by the age of 40.

So the iconic discussion happened during BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky which premiered on October 14, 2020.

In the documentary, a moment came when all four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, visited an old Korean restaurant that they used to frequent when they were trainees. After saying hello to the server, who recognized them and shared that he used to serve them years back, too, the BLACKPINK members started talking about various things.

After Rosé shared about meeting Halsey for the first time and noted that she was just like the members, they started discussing places they wanted to live.

When Jennie said that she wanted to live in Paris, the US, and England, too, Lisa said maybe in twenty years.

Jisoo then said that Lisa would be traveling the world, and everyone started noting that they’d all be 40 or more than 40 by then.

Jennie suddenly asked, “Do you think we’ll be all married by then?” Lisa said, “Of course, we will be 40!”

Jennie further noted that she is not sure of babies but “we’ll all be married by then” to which Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa agreed. Lisa added that “We’d have babies by then”. Rosé said if they were not, they could get married later.

Watch unforgettable moment with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa talking about marriage and having babies by age 40 here:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are currently focusing on their solo careers.

Lisa recently dropped her comeback track New Woman featuring Rosalía on August 15, 2024. Jisoo recently finished filming for her upcoming zombie thriller Newtopia, which will be released in 2025 and the movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Jennie also hinted at her solo album dropping soon.

In other news, YG Entertainment not long ago confirmed that BLACKPINK will be finally making a group comeback in 2025, with a world tour also on the cards.