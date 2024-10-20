Love in the Big City teasers: Nam Yoon Su’s character blossoms as he goes through personal growth; watch

Love in the Big City is an upcoming K-drama series that is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Park Sang Young. The show will feature various stories in different people’s lives where they navigate true love and relationships. Nam Yoon Su stars in the leading role along with others.

On October 20, 2024, the production team of Love in the Big City has released several clips featuring Nam Yoon Su and other cast members of the show. Clips for every episode have been released which provides a preview ahead of its premiere. In episodes 1 and 2, Go Young is portrayed as navigating a clumsy yet sweet romance in his 20s. He reflects on how harsh life in the city can be, saying that while many people gather, finding true love is difficult. During this time, he meets his first love, Kim Nam Gyu, and builds a strong friendship with Mi Ae.

By episodes 3 and 4, Go Young’s second love, Noh Young Soo, enters the scene, and Go Young realizes how naturally their conversations flow. However, his joy is interrupted when he learns of his mother's cancer. Episodes 5 and 6 depict his relationship with Gyu Ho, a bartender, as they navigate the highs and lows of love. In the final episodes, Go Young, now distanced from Gyu Ho, meets William Habibi, who helps him reignite his passion for life.

The plot follows the bold journey of two roommates: a gay man, Go Yeong, and a straight woman, Mi Ae. From Mi Ae’s perspective, we witness Go Yeong’s awkward yet heartfelt love story intertwined with moments of laughter, tears, and deep wounds caused by societal judgment. His mother, in denial of his sexuality, adds another layer of emotional conflict.

Go Yeong eventually experiences a unique and pure love with Gyu Ho, but circumstances force him to let go. After Gyu Ho’s departure, Go Yeong travels to Thailand with a stranger, spending a reflective monsoon vacation. As he recalls the irreplaceable memories of his past, he ultimately reaches a state of complete personal growth.

The cast includes Nam Yoon Su, Lee Soo Kyung, Jin Ho Eun, Oh Hyun Kyung, Lee Se Hee, Kwon Hyuk, Lee Hyun So, and others. The series consists of four directors: Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum, and Kim Se In, who will be responsible for directing two episodes each. It is scheduled for 8 episodes and will be released on October 21, 2024.