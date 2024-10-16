Love in the Big City’s Nam Yoon Su ‘laughs off’ homophobic comments; reveals if he felt pressured by gay role

Love in the Big City is an upcoming K-drama anthology series featuring homosexual relationships between the characters. However, the show has been facing backlash from conservative groups in South Korea. When Nam Yoon Su was asked how he deals with hate comments, the actor revealed that he does not pay much attention to them.

On October 16, 2024, a press conference of Love in the Big City was held where the cast was asked about the ongoing anti-homosexual protests against the show. The lead actor, Nam Yoon Su, has shared that he doesn’t focus on negative reactions from some groups. He mentioned, "I simply laugh off hateful comments. In contrast, I receive a large number of encouraging messages around 100 greet me every morning."

Meanwhile, the show's screenwriter, Park Sang Young, shared his positive outlook, explaining that although he posted on social media out of frustration, he later reflected on the situation, thinking about how controversial works often attract more publicity, viewing it as a positive outcome.

The plot follows the bold journey of two roommates: a gay man, Go Yeong, and a straight woman, Mi Ae. From Mi Ae’s perspective, we witness Go Yeong’s awkward yet heartfelt love story intertwined with moments of laughter, tears, and deep wounds caused by societal judgment. His mother, in denial of his sexuality, adds another layer of emotional conflict.

Go Yeong eventually experiences a unique and pure love with Gyu Ho, but circumstances force him to let go. After Gyu Ho’s departure, Go Yeong travels to Thailand with a stranger, spending a reflective monsoon vacation. As he recalls the irreplaceable memories of his past, he ultimately reaches a state of complete personal growth.

The cast includes Nam Yoon Su, Lee Soo Kyung, and Jin Ho Eun in the lead roles. Adapted from the novel of the same name, the series consists of four directors: Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum, and Kim Se In. It is scheduled for 8 episodes and will be released on October 21, 2024.