THROWBACK: When Ayushmann Khurrana felt ‘terrible’, hid behind pillar in hospital after knowing about wife Tahira Kashyap’s cancer

Ayushmann Khurrana and his entire family was shaken when his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was first diagnosed with breast cancer, back in 2018. However, with her strong belief system, dedication, and support from her loved ones, she was able to come out victorious. Tahira was declared cancer-free in 2020. In an old podcast, the Dream Girl 2 actor revealed feeling terrible and hiding behind pillars in the hospital after learning about her tragic health update.

Advertisement

While talking about his wife’s battle with cancer, in My Ex-breast podcast, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that they were in Delhi when the doctors informed them that Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. At that time when they were both very vulnerable sitting in a hospital, people would ask them for pictures. “I was hiding behind a pillar, the security guy, and feeling terrible,” recalled the Doctor G actor in the 2019 podcast.

Today (April 7, 2025) on World Health Day, the Sharmajee Ki Beti director took to Instagram and announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. She expressed in her post, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this.”

Tahira didn’t shy away from revealing that once again, she is ready to fight breast cancer. The Bollywood wife mentioned in the captions, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again.”

Advertisement

It was because of regular screening and mammograms that she was able to know about her cancer relapse. “Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through,” Kashyap expressed.

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time:

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years; shares special post in positive spirits: ‘When life...’