Box Office: After Sikandar and ahead of Jaat, looking back at films ft Salman Khan and Sunny Deol's iconic jodi

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, both superstars, made their Bollywood debuts in the 1980s. At different stages of their careers, both have been widely accepted by the Indian masses, primarily for their roles in action films. Currently, Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar is running in theaters, while Sunny Deol’s Jaat is set to release soon. As the duo prepares to grace the box office with separate films, let’s take a look back at their past on-screen collaborations.

1. Jeet

Jeet was a romantic action film released in 1996, directed by Raj Kanwar. The film featured a popular cast including Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu, and was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It became a hugely successful venture for the entire team. The film collected Rs 16.25 crore (India nett) at the box office and was declared a superhit. Its massive success made it the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996.

2. Heroes

Heroes, released in 2008, was a drama film directed by Samir Karnik. It featured a popular ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Mithun Chakraborty, Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, and Dino Morea. Unlike Jeet, the film turned out to be a flop despite high expectations. At the time of its release, it collected Rs 12.75 crore (India nett) at the box office, while it was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore.

Upcoming movies of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol

Among his upcoming movies, Salman Khan has several projects currently in the very early stages of development. Although he has not officially signed any film after Sikandar, he is in talks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which is currently being written by V. Vijayendra Prasad.

As for Sunny Deol, he has a packed lineup with films in various stages of development, set for release in the coming years after Jaat. Sunny Deol will have another theatrical release this year in the form of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan. For next year’s slate, the actor has Border 2 and Ramayana: Part 1 currently in development. Additionally, he is also starring in a drama film titled Safar, the release date of which is yet to be confirmed.

