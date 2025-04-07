Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office of Jaat, Kesari 2, The Bhootnii, Ground Zero, Raid 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf

Salman Khan's Sikandar turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. However, keeping our fingers crossed, we are back with Pinkvilla Predicts, where we predict the opening day box office collections of the upcoming Hindi releases.

After Sikandar, all eyes are on Sunny Deol's Jaat's reception. Slated to hit the cinemas on 10th April, the mass action drama has a good buzz and is expected to do well in B&C centers. Based on the current buzz, the movie should open with a double-digit figure of Rs 10 crore net on its opening day.

A week later, Kesari 2 is released, coinciding with Good Friday. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the courtroom drama is expected to open with Rs 8 crore net. If the movie impresses the audience, it will emerge as Akki's successful movie after a long time.

The Sanjay Dutt starrer horror-comedy The Bhootnii is hitting the cinemas on 18th April, clashing with Kesari 2. Pinkvilla predicts its opening day box office collection to be Rs 2 crore.

Emraan Hashmi will return to the screens with Ground Zero on 25th April. However, the movie heavily depends on its word-of-mouth and audience reception. It shall likely open with Rs 1 crore net.

The next major Hindi release will be Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the sequel is hitting the cinemas on May 1st and is among the dark horses of 2025. If the content clicks with the audience, Raid 2 can do wonders at the box office. It is expected to take a solid opening of Rs 14 crore to Rs 15 crore net in India.

Up next is Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is slated to release on May 9th. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is likely to take an opening of Rs 3.50 crore. The fate of the movie will depend on its word-of-mouth and box office trends.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the above-mentioned titles match with the predicted box office figure. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

