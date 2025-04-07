Jaat EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol reacts to possibility of sequel ahead of his actioner's release: ‘Definitely ek picture...'

Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with his action-packed avatar in Jaat. He sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla ahead of the movie’s release. Sunny reacted to the possibility of a sequel. He expressed that a film’s second part can only be made if it’s a hit.

During the recent Pinkvilla masterclass, Sunny Deol was asked if there had been any discussions regarding Jaat 2 and if there was a possibility that it would be made.

In response, he shared, “Aaj kal part 2 ka itna woh ek silsila chala hua hai toh har aadmi pehle kahaani sochta hai usko bole iska part 2 zarur banana hoga toh uss kahaani ko uss tarah se leke chalo (Nowadays, there is so much of a trend going on for part 2 that everyone first thinks of the story, tell him that its part 2 must be made, so take that story in that way). So I think that’s become a way of the norm right now.”

Sunny added, “And definitely ek picture chalegi aur woh character logon ko accha lagega and jo cheezein pasand aayi tabhi uska part 2 banta hai nahi toh nahi ban sakta (And definitely if a movie will be a hit and people will like that character and only if they like the things, then its part 2 can be made, otherwise it cannot be made).”

Jaat is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features a stellar star cast. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the antagonist. Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Swaroopa Ghosh, and more will also be seen in the movie.

Jaat is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

Jaat will be Sunny Deol’s first film after the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2. Apart from the action thriller, he has the movies Border 2, Ramayana, Safar, Lahore 1947, and others in his lineup.

