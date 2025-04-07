Who Was Graham ‘Crackers’ Craker? Prince William and Prince Harry’s Former Bodyguard Dies at 77

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Graham 'Crackers' Craker, a former royal bodyguard who supported Prince William and Prince Harry during their childhood, has died at the age of 77, according to The Sun, The Telegraph, and Sky News. Craker served the royal family for 15 years and was a key figure during the difficult days following Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Craker was by the young princes’ side when Diana died in a car crash in Paris at age 36. At the time, William was 15 and Harry was 12. The former bodyguard later walked with the boys behind Diana's hearse during her funeral procession on September 6, 1997, from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled Craker with fondness. “The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen,” Harry wrote. “The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical.”

Craker also sat in the front of the hearse that carried Diana’s body to her final resting place at Althorp House. William, Harry, and their father, then-Prince Charles, bowed their heads as the vehicle passed.

Speaking to the New York Post in 2017, Craker recalled the week after Diana’s death. “It takes a while to absorb and then you feel the need to make sure what you’re hearing is true, and that didn’t take long to establish,” he said.

Craker, who was with the royal family in Scotland when Diana died, said he wasn’t able to comfort the boys directly. He said that it was obviously the duty of the parents, family and everybody else they thought could help.

He recalled seeing Prince William walking his dog the next morning and approached him to share his condolences, saying he was very sorry to hear the bad news. William, he said, responded sadly with a quiet thank you.

Craker retired from the Metropolitan Police in 2001 after 35 years of service. He later volunteered with the Southern Maltings Arts Center in Ware, East Hertfordshire. The charity paid tribute on Facebook, writing, “While to the most important people in his life Graham was a father, and grandfather, to us he was a valued friend and colleague.”

“Our broken hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew him,” the tribute continued. “RIP Crackers, we’ll make sure you are remembered behind the bar and will raise a glass for you this evening.”

Craker was honored with a Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth for his service to the royal family. He was also a guest at Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

