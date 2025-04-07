Thunderbolts Trailer: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Others Unite to Face Inevitable Threat in Action-Packed First Look

Marvel has dropped the first official trailer for Thunderbolts! Another day, another group of heroes uniting to fight a common enemy. But this time, it’s not the Avengers — it’s an unlikely team of anti-heroes who are forced to turn good to save Earth from impending doom and make up for the absence of traditional superheroes.

Advertisement

“We have no reliable heroes, and yet we still need protection,” someone announces at the start of the trailer. Now, the authorities must assemble a team capable of facing an “invincible” enemy — one that could be stronger than all the Avengers combined.

With the Avengers gone, the world is terrified of what’s to come. “We could be the people that are coming,” says Sebastian Stan, who reprises his role as Bucky Barnes. He pitches the idea to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova (aka Black Widow), David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker / U.S. Agent, and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr.

But convincing a band of anti-heroes to risk their lives for a selfless mission — and the good of the planet — isn’t easy. “Bucky, you have the wrong people. We’ve all done bad things,” Pugh says in the trailer.

However, the band of anti-heroes eventually comes on board, admitting that there’s no “higher calling” than saving innocent lives.

Advertisement

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows an unlikely group of misfits as they step into the spotlight for a high-stakes mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

The star-studded cast includes Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts will hit Indian theaters on May 1, a day ahead of its U.S. release. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts releases on May 1, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — only in cinemas.