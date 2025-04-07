The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release: When and Where to Watch, Episode Titles, and Everything We Know About Final Run

The Handmaid’s Tale will once again amuse its die-hard fans with another intense season. Unfortunately, this will be the final chapter of the beloved series.

An adaptation of the seminal 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of a dystopian future ruled by a totalitarian regime, where women are reduced to one sole purpose: surrogacy.

Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale will pick up exactly where the previous season left off. While the excitement is real—as the series returns to TV screens after nearly two and a half years—we are here to guide you through all the details.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

As for the release schedule: the first three episodes will premiere on the same day, with the remaining episodes being released weekly, one at a time.

Here is the exact release schedule of the episodes:

Episode 1: April 8

Episode 2: April 8

Episode 3: April 8

Episode 4: April 15

Episode 5: April 22

Episode 6: April 29

Episode 7: May 6

Episode 8: May 13

Episode 9: May 20

Episode 10: May 27

In the official synopsis of the series’ sixth season, June is described as having her “unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.”

Meanwhile, Luke and Moira will join the resistance, while Serena attempts to reform Gilead in her own way.

In this final chapter of The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia will be forced to reckon with the consequences of their actions, as Nick faces a profound test of character.

The returning cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, and more.

