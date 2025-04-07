Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's mass feast records solid pre-sales of Rs 16.65 crore for opening weekend
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly recorded a phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 16.65 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Ajith Kumar's upcoming release, Good Bad Ugly, is making waves for its solid advance booking. With three days more to go, the movie has recorded solid pre-sales.
Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 16.65 crore advances for opening weekend
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly grossed a phenomenal advance booking of Rs 16.65 crore for the opening weekend (10 April to 13 April) in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the opening day pre-sales of the mass action movie is around Rs 8.75 crore alone.
The movie is also witnessing encouraging pre-sales for the following days. For the record, Good Bad Ugly bagged Rs 2.70 crore each from Day 2 and Day 3 advances. Furthermore, it has collected Rs 2.55 crore from Day 4 advances.
The movie has three more days in hand to record phenomenal pre-sales before the first show begins. It will be interesting to see whether Adhik Ravichandran's directorial ends the dearth of Hits for Ajith Kumar.
For the unversed, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February 2025 but couldn't impress the audience. It ended its box office journey with a disappointing total, thus becoming another flop for the actor. All eyes are now on the audience reception of Good Bad Ugly.
Good Bad Ugly in cinemas on April 10
The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas on April 10th. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Expectations: Can Ram Charan make a resounding comeback after Game Changer debacle?