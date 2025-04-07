Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Update 9 Days: Salman Khan's Eid 2025 movie targets an under Rs 175 crore gross finish
The Salman Khan-led Sikandar is in its final legs now at the box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial is heading for a finish under Rs 175 crore.
Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and others, is heading for an unfortunate fate at the box office. The movie continues its low box office trend ever since it hit the cinemas.
Sikandar grosses Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9; targets Rs 175 crore finish
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is near its end at the box office. As per estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 2.50 crore on its 2nd Monday, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 170 crore in 9 days.
As the movie is continuously witnessing drops and showing no signs of growth, it is heading towards its end now. The AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to be wrapped under Rs 175 crore mark globally. It will be one of the lowest earners of Salman Khan since his prime.
Furthermore, Sikandar also broke the Rs 500 crore-streak of Rashmika Mandanna. Her past three movies- Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava not only stormed the box office but also won over the hearts of the audience.
Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 44.50 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 8.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 169.25 crore (expected)
Sikandar in cinemas
Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched this Salman Khan film yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
