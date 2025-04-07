Meet actor who worked with all 3 Khans, ruled hearts in ‘90s, was rumored to be dating Pakistani cricketer, braved health scare and is now…

In today’s Meet the Actor, we’re talking about the star who worked with all the 3 Khans of Bollywood and ruled everyone’s heart with her enchanting on-screen presence and beauty in the '90s. Her popularity transcended national boundaries, and she was even allegedly linked to Pakistani cricketers. Can you guess her name? If you couldn't, it is none other than Sonali Bendre!

Famous for her beauty and charisma, Sonali Bendre lit up our screens with her brightest smile in movies like Hum Hum Saath Hain and Sarfarosh among others. She made her acting debut with Aag in the year 1994. This was followed by her appearance in films like Diljale, Major Saab, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, among others.

The peak era of Sonali’s popularity was so intense that she was even linked to Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. It was last year while speaking at Arts Council Karachi, the cricketer was asked about the alleged relationship in the '90s, to which he had dodged the question stating, “Delete karo yaar ye sawaal (Please delete this question).”

Speaking at the 17th International Urdu Conference and Karachi Festival, Afridi had dismissed the rumors, highlighting his personal milestones including becoming a grandfather.

Not only this, there were viral claims suggesting that Shoaib Akhtar had admitted to having a crush on the actress and was keen to marry her. However, Akhtar had clarified back in 2019 through a video posted on his YouTube channel, stating that he wanted to put a stop to rumors “once and for all”. Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra last year, Bendre had also believed it to be fake news.

On her work front, the actress also appeared as judge on reality shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, India's Best Dancer 3 and, DID Li'ls Masters Season 5. She made her digital debut with Zee 5’s drama series, The Broken News, which received positive response from the audiences.

While everything was going well in Bendre’s life, the actress experienced a severe health scare after she was diagnosed with stage four, metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital, she was declared cancer-free in 2021. Ever since the actress has been actively seen raising awareness for the cause.

Sonali has been married to producer Goldie Behl since 2002, and they share a son, Ranveer Behl.

