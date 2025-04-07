Dave Allen Cause of Death: Details of Gang of Four Bassist's Demise at 69 Due to Illness Revealed; Know Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dave Allen, the original bassist for the influential British post-punk band Gang of Four, has died at the age of 69. The news was shared by his former bandmate Hugo Burnham on Sunday, April 6, through the band’s official Instagram account. Allen passed away on the morning of April 5 at home with his family.

“It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning,” Burnham wrote. “He was at home with his family.”

Burnham revealed that Allen had been living with early-onset mixed dementia for several years. “Dave had endured the early onset of mixed dementia for some years, which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends,” he added. “Our love and thoughts are with them.”

Burnham shared that he and fellow bandmate Jon King had recently visited Allen and spent a meaningful afternoon with him and his family. He said they talked and laughed for hours, reminiscing about their adventures, music careers, raising families, and the many memories they had built together over the past fifty years.

Allen joined Gang of Four in 1976, replacing bassist Dave Wolfson after a few early gigs. He played a key role in shaping the band’s sound with his sharp and energetic bass playing. He performed on the band’s first two albums, Entertainment! (1979) and Solid Gold (1981). Though the albums were not major chart hits in the U.S., they became highly influential.

Musicians like Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Stipe of R.E.M., and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana cited Gang of Four as an inspiration. Cobain even listed Entertainment! among his top 50 albums in his Journals.

“We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives,” Burnham said. “We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far. Goodbye, old friend.”

After leaving Gang of Four in 1981, Allen co-founded the band Shriekback with Barry Andrews, formerly of XTC, as per Billboard. He also played with other bands, including The Elastic Purejoy and Low Pop Suicide. He reunited with Gang of Four in the mid-2000s for a brief reunion with the original lineup.

Outside of performing, Allen had a strong presence in the digital music world. He held key roles in companies like eMusic, Intel, Beats Music, and Apple Music. He also co-founded DinWorkshop, a creative consultancy for musicians.

