EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol REACTS to rumors about being a part of Prabhas’ Fauji: ‘If I am doing…’

Sunny Deol is all geared up for the release of his next movie, Jaat, directed by Gopichandh Malineni. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens on April 10, 2025, the actor was seen in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he spilled the details about whether he is part of Prabhas’ Fauji.

During his interaction with fans at the venue, a person asked about the rumors of him being a part of Prabhas' movie. In response, the veteran star laughed out loud, even clenching his temples, and said, “See, if I am doing something, I will announce it when the time is right. If I’m not doing something, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The actor added, “People say various things about me and create buzz like I’m doing this or that.”

Watch the official interview with Sunny Deol here:

Interestingly, Sunny Deol was recently seen in a picture-perfect moment with Prabhas. In a post shared by director Gopichandh Malineni on his social media handle, the Jaat actor posed alongside the Rebel Star, creating an exciting moment for fans.

Speaking of Jaat, the film focuses on a man who arrives at a remote coastal village where a ruthless criminal, Ranatunga, terrorizes the locals. To save the suffering people from tyranny, the man rises to the challenge, facing every danger with grit and strength.

With Sunny Deol in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Bandhavi Sridhar, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Prabhas is currently working on his movie Fauji with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is expected to be a period drama, with the Baahubali actor playing the role of an army officer during the British Raj in India.

Moreover, the actor will soon hit the big screens with his film The Raja Saab, which is yet to announce its official release date after being postponed from April 10, 2025.