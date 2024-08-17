Love Next Door: Jung So Min and Jung Hae In's first meeting after years turns into a hilarious game of hide and seek; SEE PIC

Love Next Door is an upcoming K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, new stills have been released by the network, showcasing the lead characters’ first meeting after years. The show's plot follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

On August 17, 2024, the production company of the upcoming K-drama Love Next Door released new stills featuring the lead cast, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. In the images, the actors are surprised to see each other after a long time. However, soon after, Jung Hae In is frantically trying to hide Jung So Min from her family, who do not know that she is back in town.

However, Jung So Min’s family notices the luggage that is left on the door and wonders whose it is. The chaotic first meet sets the stage for more equally complicated situations involving the two. Nevertheless, they will eventually develop feelings for each other as the story unfolds further.

The story revolves around a determined woman named Baek Seok Ryu, who has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company.

Baek Seok Ryu's mother devises a unique plan and introduces her to a business venture with her friend’s son, Choi Seung Hyo. Their mothers are both supportive of the idea of them managing a bathhouse together. Despite being childhood friends, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo have grown apart and aren't particularly fond of one another as adults.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

