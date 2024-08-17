SUGA's drunk driving incident: Protest trucks demand K-pop star’s removal from BTS

SUGA of BTS has found himself at the center of controversy due to a recent drinking and driving incident. Over the past few days, he has faced significant criticism from netizens who are expressing their disappointment. Additionally, some BTS anti-fans are taking this chance to rally against him, even sending protest trucks calling for his removal from the group.

On August 16, 2024, protest trucks demanding the removal of SUGA from the K-pop group BTS were spotted on the streets of Seoul. The trucks are seen on two main routes where both the HYBE headquarters and Nine One Hanaman are situated.

Some of the messages written on the trucks read, “Told His Fans To Be Confident, Came Back To Them With A DUI”, “Drunk Driver Suga, D-Day To Leave The Group Is Today”, “7-1=6. ARMYs Will Complete The Group. Drunk Driver Suga OUT”, “Kick Suga Out of BTS. We Do Not Need A Criminal Who Deceives Fans. #RootForBTSSugaWithdrawing”

A social media account on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) @idoitsueit claimed to have organized the protest and posted pictures about it on their account. Moreover, the account has also stated that a second round of trucks has been secured through a fundraiser. Previously, the artist was also sent flower wreaths in front of HYBE headquarters calling for his withdrawal from the group, and the same individual or a group was behind it.

Earlier, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him.

The artist admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better. New information about the case has sparked an online discourse among Korean netizens.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

