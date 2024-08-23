Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In gets caught off guard by Jung So Min’s unexpected support during swimming contest; SEE PICS

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Ahead of the new episode release, stills have been released showcasing the characters in their childhood. The plot of the show follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

On August 23, 2024, the production company of the upcoming K-drama Love Next Door released new stills featuring the lead cast, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. In the images, Jung Hae In can be seen looking over at the audience with a surprised expression on his face. He is looking at none other than Jung So Min holding a sign cheering for him during a swimming contest at school. The stills provide an insight that they shared a close bond as teens.

On the other hand, in the next set of pictures, Jung So Min, Jung Hae In, and Kim Ji Eun can be seen in their school uniforms. They are inside the classroom and writing letters to put inside a time capsule, which they plan to dig out later when they become adults. This showcases the trio's friendship in their childhood and the close bond they shared.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

