GOT7’s Jackson Wang to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh for BUCK dropping on May 9; Details

Ahead of Jackson Wang’s visit to India, the Hong Kong-born star has reportedly announced new music and it has a connection his fans have long been waiting for. The GOT7 member has announced his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh! The two powerhouses are set to team up for a new song called BUCK, releasing on May 9. According to an India Today report, the release will be followed by Jackson Wang’s visit to India on May 10.

So far, the behind-the-scenes story of how this single came about are unknown, however it is only a matter of time that GOT7 and Jackson Wang fans are treated to this new earworm. Moreover, Jackson Wang is set to enter India for the second time following his mesmerizing Lollapalooza performance over two years ago, in January 2023.

While that was a brief visit, which saw the singer hanging out with Disha Patani and getting a taste of the world of Bollywood, this is expected to be a longer turn with the fans. Details of his plans and possible performance with Diljit Dosanjh have not been revealed, however, hopes are running high for the two stage lovers who have time and again proven their prowess globally.

Currently, Jackson Wang is in Thailand, alongside his teammates from GOT7 taking over the famed Rajamangala Stadium, in the homeground of BamBam. The group’s members recently expressed concern over management troubles for the NESTFEST concert, which is set to take place over 2 days- May 2 and 3, in Bangkok. Meanwhile, BUCK is set for a ‘genre-defying’ release one week later!

The release follows the Chinese singer’s preparations for his album Magic Man 2, and among other collaborations with global acts. His latest music release is called GBAD, which covers a deep concept and runs over emotionally strong lyrics.

