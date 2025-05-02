Shah Rukh Khan’s first crush Mumtaz refuses to play his mother on screen: ‘Just because he likes me…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz has made it clear that she won’t take on the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in any film. In a recent interview, the 77-year-old actress explained that she has a personal rule: she will only play a mother to actors at least 20 years younger than her.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 60 this year, once famously revealed that his first crush was Mumtaz. While responding to this old comment, Mumtaz acknowledged it, saying he might have said it in jest. But when asked if she would be open to playing his mother on screen, she firmly said no.

Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz said, “I’ll only play a mom to an actor who is 20 years younger than me, and that, too, provided I look good on screen.” She pointed out that she got married at a young age and that even her real-life children don’t look much younger than her. For her, appearance plays a big role in choosing roles at this stage in her life.

When asked why she wouldn’t consider playing Shah Rukh’s mother if someone like Jaya Bachchan has done it before, Mumtaz said, “That’s Jaya’s decision.” She added with a smile, “Tell Shah Rukh I’ll work with him if I can look like I actually do. But he’ll say no. Why should I have grey hair?”

Advertisement

Despite joking about Shah Rukh’s likely response, Mumtaz had nothing but kind words for the actor. “He’s very intelligent, very smart, and a lovely person. Just because he likes me doesn’t mean he’d cast me if I don’t look the part.”

Mumtaz also expressed admiration for Hollywood legend Jane Fonda, particularly her role in Mother-in-Law. She described Fonda’s character as stylish and strong, noting that she would be open to playing similar roles, glamorous, well-dressed, and with a strong personality. “Her character didn’t want to accept a girl who was ‘gareeb’ (poor). She had the freedom to look and dress the way she wanted. That’s something I’d like too,” Mumtaz said.

Over a decade ago, Shah Rukh had shared during a press event that his first two crushes were Mumtaz and Saira Bano, calling them the most beautiful women in the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mumtaz recalls Yash Chopra proposed to her for marriage ‘1000 times’; here’s why she refused despite having ‘close relationship’