WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan ROASTS Karan Johar on his ‘parenting struggles’; filmmaker reveals son Yash’s complaint after King actor trained AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan brought his humor and charm to the WAVES Summit 2025. He attended the event with Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. The three joined a session called “Outsider Who Becomes Ruler”, hosted by Karan Johar.

During the talk, SRK shared his thoughts on parenting. He said having children keeps him from feeling lonely. His advice was simple: “You can never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. If you don’t have kids, make your parents laugh instead.”

He also said he never scolds his kids. Instead, he gives instructions by saying, “Mom wants you to do this,” referring to his wife, Gauri Khan.

Karan went on to share a funny story. He revealed how SRK once trained his son AbRam for a Sports Day event. After seeing the same, Karan’s son Yash also wanted KJo to train him too. Karan said, “Yash expects me to train him just like Shah Rukh trained AbRam.” This made everyone laugh, including SRK and Deepika.

Shah Rukh couldn’t resist pulling Karan’s leg. He said, “Pehle tu sikh le, 100-meter race mein kaise bhagte hain,” which means “First, you learn how to run a 100-meter race.”

Then he imitated Karan’s walk, making the audience laugh even harder.

Before the session started, SRK showed off his romantic charm too. When a person gave him a water bottle, he used the moment to recite a romantic poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. King Khan can even romance a water bottle and there are no doubts about that!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Deepika Padukone has also been roped in to join the cast, as per our exclusive. However, no official confirmation from the makers’ side is out yet. The movie is set to release in 2026.

WAVES 2025 is a global summit held in India. Its theme is “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries.” The summit includes over 10,000 delegates from 90+ countries. More than 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups are taking part. It features 42 main sessions, 39 smaller discussions, and 32 masterclasses. The event covers film, media, digital content, and more.

