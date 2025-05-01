The Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 has taken a very good start at the box office in India, as very early estimates are indicating first-day business in the range of Rs 16.50 crore to Rs 18.50 crore. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has benefitted by the holiday on May 1 (Maharashtra Day / Labour Day), and expectedly so, the best business has come from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The film has opened better than the industry expectations, which were around the Rs 15 crore mark.

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox, and Cinepolis – are estimated to collect in the range of Rs 8.75 crore to Rs 9.25 crore, contributing about 52 to 55 percent to the total business. Due to a partial holiday in multiple states, the single screens and non-national chains have also put up healthy occupancies for Raid 2. On a working day, the national chain contribution would have been in the range of 55 to 60 percent, but the holiday aided with Ajay Devgn's popularity in the masses, has brought the non-nationals also into picture.

The start has come across as a breather for the Hindi Film Industry, as there is a genuine good opener after a long time, and that too in a genre that can’t be termed a ‘conventional commercial film’. Raid 2 has the potential to be a clean hit, though the trajectory over the next 4 days will decide the fate. The opening has assured a bare minimum success for the Hindi Film Industry, but we need a hit at the moment, and a reasonable trend from hereon will give us the first clean hit since Chhaava (February).

The target for Raid 2 should be to rake in Rs 60 crore in the extended opening weekend, and then stay stable and hit a century by the end of second weekend. It’s a long way ahead, but the start is definitely an encouraging sign. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates based on early trends and the final figures will be updated by Friday morning

