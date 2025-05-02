UNSEEN PIC from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s open air birthday bash is too cute to handle

Anushka Sharma turned 37 years old on May 1, 2025. Her husband, Virat Kohli, shared a heartwarming post on her birthday with a cute picture and a love-filled message. Singer Neeti Mohan also wished the actress with an unseen picture from the couple’s daughter Vamika’s open-air birthday celebration.

On May 1, Neeti Mohan took to Instagram Stories and shared a special wish for Anushka Sharma on her birthday. She posted a throwback picture from Vamika’s birthday party. In the photo, Virat Kohli was seen holding his wife close with an arm around her shoulder. He wore a cream shirt and pants, while Anushka donned a white co-ord set. They were seen sporting big smiles for the camera.

Neeti and her husband, Nihaar Pandya, posed with them. The latter held his son Aryaveer in his arms. The beautiful outdoor party decor was also visible in the background. There was a setup adorned with pink, blue, and beige balloons. A name board with Vamika written was also seen.

Extending her heartfelt wishes to Anushka, Neeti wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday my spirit sister!!! @anushkasharma (red heart and star emoji) @nihaarpandya @virat.kohli.”

Take a look at Neeti Mohan’s story!

For the uninitiated, Neeti Mohan lent her voice to Anushka Sharma on screen in songs like Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Earlier yesterday, Virat Kohli dropped another old photo from Vamika’s birthday bash. He was seen holding Anushka Sharma lovingly. They screamed ‘made for each other’ vibes and left the netizens in awe.

In the caption, the cricketer expressed his feelings for his wife, saying, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma.”

Check out Virat Kohli’s post!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents to two kids. Vamika was born in 2021, while son Akaay was born in February last year.

