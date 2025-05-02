Ice Spice Makes Relationship With Jets Star Sauce Gardner Instagram Official With Adorable Mirror Selfie
Ice Spice hard launches her relationship with NFL star Sauce Gardner, confirming months of speculation. The rapper posted a sweet mirror selfie featuring the pro football player!
Ice Spice made her relationship with NFL star Sauce Gardner Instagram official! On April 29, the 25-year-old rapper took to social media to share a carousel of pictures. The post featured her many solo snaps and a video of her and Spanish rapper Bb trickz playing with fake snow in their bikinis.
The post also featured an adorable snap of the Barbie World rapper and her beau, Gardener. The latter clicked the mirror selfie while the musician posed before him. They both appeared chill in their low-outfits; the rapper sported a pink hoodie and pants, while Gardenred wore a white sweatshirt.
The NFL star’s cameo confirmed the rumors of them dating. In April, he posted a carousel of pictures of the couple on social media, which he has since deleted. In the snaps, they posed next to a Rolls-Royce and fueled the dating rumors.
Vibe reported at the time that they were captured going to the same events in the past few months. In September last year, Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, was spotted attending one of the Jets games and supporting her boyfriend.
Earlier this year, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, as reported by TMZ. That same day, they were captured riding down an escalator in a fan-captured video. The rapper, who was born and raised in the Bronx, launched her music career in 2020.
Her career bloomed and catapulted her into stardom. She has collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj on Princess Diana and Taylor Swift on Karma. She was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
As for the pro football player, he’s from Detroit and started his career in sports by making a debut with the Jets in 2022.
