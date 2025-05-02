The Bold and the Beautiful May 1 Episode Recap: Liam Hides Truth While Hope Grows Suspicious

Liam’s shocking health diagnosis has shaken the entire dynamic of the characters. Ever since he got diagnosed with a non-treatable brain illness, Liam has been staying with Steffy and Finn at the cliff house, and they have been nothing but courteous.

The episode starts off with Finn urging Liam to take his medicines so that they can have him around as long as possible. Later, Steffy asks Liam to tell Hope the truth about his condition. He call her and reveals that he’s been staying with Finn and Steffy without saying too much.

This information urges Hope to go meet Liam at the cliff, and he informs Steffy of the same. She came in and questioned his whereabouts over the last few days and why he’s not been staying at his place.

Liam kept dodging the question and lying that he’ll stay until the plumbing issue at his house gets fixed. “Liam, what’s really going on?” Hope suspiciously enquired. Elsewhere, Carter confronted Ridge on his unfair treatment of Hope.

He insisted that they both were responsible for the coup then why would he give him his position back and kick her out of the company. Carter went on to remind Ridge of the contributions Hope made to the company and insisted that Forrester Creations needs her.

Ridge agreed that the situation was mishandled and pointed out that Hope hasn’t apologized to him yet. Will Ridge consider taking her back into the company? If yes, then how would that change her and Carter’s dynamic?