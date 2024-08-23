Destined With You turns 1: Why is Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah’s unique fantasy romance K-drama worth your time

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s K-drama Destined With You celebrates its 1st anniversary today. The series centers on a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse who becomes entangled with a civil servant holding the key to his freedom, sparking an unexpected romance. Let’s take a look at top 4 reasons to watch this fantasy romance K-drama on its anniversary.

Unique fantasy romance plot

Destined with You is a unique romance tale that weaves together elements of spells, past lives, and the mystery of a forbidden book. Directed by Nam Ki Hoon, known for Kiss Sixth Sense, Voice 3, and Tunnel, the series has garnered significant attention as the latest work from No Ji Sul, the writer behind 100 Days My Prince.

Destined With You unfolds a captivating romance between Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) and Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon). The plot centers on a forbidden book sealed away 300 years ago, which unexpectedly ends up in Hong Jo’s possession. As a result, Shin Yu becomes entangled in the book's curse, setting the stage for their irresistible and complex romance with multiple plot twists.

Main cast and their chemistry

The chemistry between Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Jun, and Girl’s Day’s Yura is definitely something viewers can look forward to. Jo Bo Ah stars as Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant at Onju City Hall who handles civil complaints. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the owner of an old wooden box that holds the key to breaking Jang Shin Yu’s curse.

Advertisement

Actress Jo Bo Ah described Destined With You as a heartwarming drama crafted with care and dedication by everyone involved, from the director and writer to the crew and actors. She hopes viewers will experience the same range of emotions she felt when she first read the script. Meanwhile, Rowoon, playing Jang Shin Yu—a talented lawyer awaiting the lift of his curse—showcases a wide spectrum of emotions, seamlessly transitioning between thrilling romance and comedic moments.

Ha Jun portrays Kwon Jae Kyung, a popular figure at Onju City Hall who has a one-sided crush on Lee Hong Jo. Encouraging viewers to tune in, Ha Jun described the drama as warm and exciting, with plenty of laughs. He emphasized that a lot of effort went into making it enjoyable and invited everyone to watch.

Yura, who plays Jang Shin Yu’s lover Yoon Na Yeon, remarked that she worked hard and thoroughly enjoyed filming with the cast and crew. She described Destined With You as a fun and charming drama, encouraging viewers to enjoy the experience.

Advertisement

Jo Bo Ah being Rowoon’s saviour

A brash, high-powered lawyer’s life is turned upside down by a secret family curse. Jang Shin Yu is a formidable presence in the courtroom, showing little emotion and skillfully turning cases in his clients’ favor. However, his personal life is plagued by a centuries-old curse.

When he meets Lee Hong Jo, a low-ranking civil servant, he discovers that their fates are intertwined. Hong Jo holds the key to his freedom through a forbidden book sealed for over 300 years. As destiny brings them together, they must also navigate a complicated love triangle.

This show blends dark, moody supernatural thrills with a passionate love story and plenty of witty banter. Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s scorching chemistry and dynamic onscreen presence make it a must-watch. Rowoon excels at portraying his character's emotional journey, capturing both the thrill of falling in love and the vulnerability of being the first to fall. Together with Jo Bo Ah, they create memorable romantic moments, skillfully navigating supernatural challenges while tugging at viewers' heartstrings. As Jo Bo Ah holds the key to Rowoon's freedom, the duo overcomes challenges from both the past and present to stay together and protect each other.

Advertisement

The various other plotlines

While Destined With You primarily centers on the romance between Shin Yu and Hong Jo, it also delves into other intriguing storylines. The show employs flashbacks and explores past lives to illustrate how their destinies are intertwined.

It also offers fresh insights into Shin Yu’s curse, suggesting that its origins might be different from what is initially believed. The series introduces additional challenges, blending fantasy and melodrama into its already captivating plot. Moreover, Rowoon’s comedic timing as Jang Shin Yu is exceptionally well-executed, adding a delightful dimension to his character.

Another storyline in Destined With You explores the dynamic between Hong Jo and Jae Kyung. Hong Jo has long harbored feelings for her coworker Jae Kyung, but when she confesses her crush, he reveals that he does not share the same sentiment. Heartbroken, Hong Jo is forced to move on. However, when she begins dating Shin Yu, Jae Kyung's jealousy makes him realize his feelings, creating another love triangle allongside Hong Jo, Shin Yu, and Na Yeon. Despite the romantic complications, Jae Kyung plays a crucial role alongside Shin Yu in protecting Hong Jo.

ALSO READ: Happy Rowoon Day: Exploring actor's charming 'Lover Boy' roles in rom-coms like Extraordinary You, Destined With You and more