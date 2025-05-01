Tony Nominations 2025 Snubs: From Denzel Washington to Jake Gyllenhaal, All-Big Names Who Missed the Cut
A few big names, including Denzel Washington, Robert Downey Jr., and others, got snubbed from the 2025 Tony Award nominations. Check out the complete list!
The 2025 Tony Awards will honor some of the critically acclaimed and beloved Broadway musicals. Stars like George Clooney and Sadie Sink earned their first nominations among many others. However, some stars were notably missing from the nomination list despite delivering compelling performances on Broadway.
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal got shut out of the race despite delivering impressive performances in the Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. The Gladiator II actor starred as Othello, the noble Moor of Venice. Meanwhile, the Road House actor played Iago, the antagonist.
Idina Menzel also featured in Redwood, a musical about a woman's journey into a redwood forest after a life-altering event. Unfortunately, the entire production was shut off from Tony's nomination race.
After winning the Best Actor Oscar last year, Robert Downey Jr. went on to star in the Broadway production McNeal, which explores modern issues like themes of artificial intelligence, plagiarism, and more.
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has been part of many Broadway productions over the years. He most recently starred in the production of Our Town, which explores the everyday lives of citizens who lived between 1901 and 1913.
Other stars who didn't make it to the Tony nomination list are Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. The duo featured in the Broadway production of The Last Five Years, based on Jason Robert Brown's eponymous book.
The play explores the "messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City," as per the official synopsis. The 78th Tony Award is set to take place on Sunday, June 8.
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony Award for her role in The Color Purple musical production, is set to host the evening. Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her, and Buena Vista Social Club are in the lead with the most amount of nods.
ALSO READ: Tony Nominations 2025: Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her, Buena Vista Social Club Lead With 10 Nods; Full List