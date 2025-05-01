Raid 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-fronted crime drama takes SOLID start; kicks off with Rs 17 crore net opening

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated crime drama Raid 2 has opened to a promising start at the domestic box office. Concluding its first day in theaters, the sequel to the 2018 hit has earned an estimated Rs 17 crore net nationwide.

The film, which released on Thursday (today) instead of the traditional Friday, benefited from the Labour Day holiday, with cinemas witnessing strong footfalls, especially in mass belts. This allowed audiences to enjoy purely commercial offerings.

Advertisement

Box Office Collection Breakdown (India Net)

Day India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 17 crore Total Rs 17 crore

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 sees Devgn reprise his role as the upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he goes head-to-head with Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays the menacing antagonist Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor also joins the cast in a pivotal role, adding fresh energy to the gritty narrative.

The sequel received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. It released on around 4,000 screens across India, ensuring a wide reach. Despite clashing with two other releases, Retro and Hit 3, Raid 2 has managed to dominate with prime showcasing, thanks to its franchise value and strong star power.

Producer Bhushan Kumar brushed off concerns about competition, stating that Raid 2 will remain unaffected by dubbed films Retro and Hit 3. He said that these films seldom pose a challenge in the Hindi market unless they are massive endeavors like Pushpa.

Advertisement

Online, the film is being hailed as a proper crowd-puller, with audiences praising the face-off between Devgn and Deshmukh. The film’s combination of intense drama, action-packed sequences, and socially relevant themes appears to be striking a chord with fans.

Kumar Gupta, who helmed the original film as well, noted that making the sequel was easier than building the foundation for the franchise. He emphasized that Raid 2 was driven by a compelling story and not just brand value.

The original Raid earned Rs 98 crore in India and received critical acclaim. Whether Raid 2 can surpass that figure will depend heavily on audience word of mouth in the coming days.

As for its digital journey, the film is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run, though an official announcement is awaited.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Review: Ajay Devgn vs Riteish Deshmukh in this 2018 film's sequel is every crime-thriller fan's dream come true